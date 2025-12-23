JK Students Body Writes To PM Modi, Seeks Safety Of Indian Students Amid Protests In Bangladesh

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has written to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking urgent intervention to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian medical students currently studying in Bangladesh amid ongoing protests, tensions, and incidents of violence, particularly in Dhaka and surrounding regions.

In the letter addressed to the Prime Minister, the Association urged him to intervene to ensure the safety and protection of Indian medical students in view of the prevailing unrest and uncertain conditions in Bangladesh.

National Convenor of the Association, Nasir Khuehami, said that there are around 9,000 Indian students pursuing medical education in various colleges across Bangladesh, among them over 4,000 students from the Kashmir Valley.

"We have been told by students studying in Dhaka that they have been advised to hide their identity for their own safety, which is deeply disturbing and unacceptable for young Indians who have gone abroad solely to pursue education," Khuehami is quoted by ANI as saying in the letter.

The reported "death and lynching of a student leader has further shocked and alarmed the entire student community and their families back home," he said underlining the gravity of the situation and the potential risks faced by Indian students on the ground.

"Many students are confined to hostels and accommodations, facing restrictions on movement, lack of clarity, and fear of being caught in violence. Parents in India are living in constant anxiety, unsure about the safety of their children. The prevailing conditions are unsafe and uncertain, and students feel vulnerable and stranded," reads the letter.

Khuehami said the Association has been receiving distress calls and messages from students and their families, who are extremely anxious about the rapidly deteriorating situation and the atmosphere of fear and uncertainty prevailing there.

Urging immediate action, Khuehami said,“We urge the Prime Minister to kindly intervene to ensure the immediate safety and protection of Indian medical students in Bangladesh. We request the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian High Commission in Dhaka to urgently take up this matter with the Government of Bangladesh and seek firm assurances for the security, dignity, and well-being of our students.”

The Association also appealed for evacuation if the situation worsens, stating, "If the situation of tension and violence continues or worsens, the Government of India should kindly consider making arrangements to evacuate and bring back Indian students safely to India, so that no young life is put at risk. Timely evacuation, if required, will go a long way in preventing any untoward incident and in reassuring anxious families across the country."

(With ANI inputs)