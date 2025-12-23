Alpha To Dhamaal 4: Anil Kapoor Exciting Upcoming Movies 2026 Full List Revealed

Anil Kapoor turns 69 tomorrow, December 24, celebrating a legendary film career. Even now, he remains busy shooting multiple big-budget projects. Let's explore the complete list of his exciting upcoming films in 2026.

Anil Kapoor will be seen creating a stir alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in the action-thriller Alpha. Packed with high-octane action and suspense, the much-anticipated film is scheduled for a grand theatrical release in 2026.

In Dhamaal 4, Anil Kapoor will be seen in the lead role alongside Madhuri Dixit and Ajay Devgn. Promising laughter, chaos, and entertainment, the much-awaited comedy film is scheduled for release in 2026.

Anil Kapoor will be seen appearing in Siddharth Anand's upcoming film Raja. The highly anticipated movie is set to hit theaters in 2026, adding another major project to his impressive lineup.

Anil Kapoor will soon star in the film Subedar, set to release on Amazon Prime Video. While the exact release date is yet to be announced, fans are eagerly awaiting this exciting new project.