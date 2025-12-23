Narasimha Rao's Role In Strengthening India Will Always Be Remembered: Congress On His Death Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) The Congress on Tuesday paid homage to former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao on his death anniversary, hailing his enduring role in strengthening India's development and vital policies, including 'Look East'.

Rao, born on June 28, 1921, in Karimnagar (now in Telangana), served as the Prime Minister from 1991 to 1996. With this, he became the first person from South India and the second person from a non-Hindi-speaking background to serve as the Prime Minister.

He is known for his role in initiating India's economic liberalisation following the economic crisis in 1991.

Taking to X, the Congress party said, "We remember India's former PM, Shri P. V. Narasimha Rao. A visionary statesman, his leadership steered India through economic reforms and political challenges. His intellect and commitment to democracy continue to inspire generations."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hailed Narasimha Rao's contributions to facilitating India's nuclear programme and strengthening the foreign policy through the 'Look East' policy.

"Our tributes to Former Prime Minister, P. V. Narasimha Rao. Under his leadership, India began a transformative phase of economic reforms that laid the foundation for growth and helped shape the aspirations of the middle class for generations. His tenure also saw vital contributions to India's nuclear programme and landmark achievements in foreign policy, including the launch of the 'Look East' policy," Kharge posted on X.

"His enduring role in strengthening India's prosperity and development will always be remembered," he added.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid homage to Narasimha Rao, calling him a "beloved son" of the state.

"Telangana's beloved son, a leader worthy of the nation's pride, former Prime Minister of India... On the occasion of the death anniversary of the late P.V. Narasimha Rao, a heartfelt tribute to that great soul," Reddy posted on X.

Remembering Rai, the Indian Overseas Congress posted on X that his leadership steered India through economic reforms and political challenges.

His intellect and commitment to democracy continue to inspire generations, the Indian Overseas Congress said.