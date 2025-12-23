Nita Ambani Stuns In Rare Brazilian Paraiba Tourmaline Necklace At Mona Mehta's Birthday

Nita Ambani, one of the world's richest women, often surprises people with her priceless jewelry collection. She owns a remarkable collection of rare diamonds, precious stones, and emeralds. Recently, she dazzled everyone wearing a rare Brazilian Paraiba tourmaline necklace, reportedly weighing over 60 carats.

Nita Ambani's Latest Jewelry Look

The occasion was the 60th birthday of Shloka Mehta Ambani's mother, Mona Mehta. Nita Ambani arrived at the high-tea celebration in regal style, wearing a soft sari with hand-painted gold floral and leaf patterns. Her jewelry added an extra touch of elegance. She wore a long diamond-studded necklace featuring a Brazilian Paraiba tourmaline locket.

Pear-Cut Diamond Ring

Nita paired the necklace with large oval and cushion-cut diamond earrings and a pear-cut diamond ring. She completed the look with wavy hair and subtle makeup.

What is the Specialty of Paraiba Tourmaline?

Paraiba tourmaline is one of the rarest and most brilliant gems in the world. Its neon-like blue-green glow, caused by copper and manganese, sets it apart from other tourmalines. Sometimes, its price even surpasses diamonds. Discovered in 1989 by miner Heitor Dimas Barbosa in Paraíba, Brazil, this gem is often called the“swimming pool blue” tourmaline.

Why Brazilian Paraiba is the Most Precious

While similar stones were later found in Mozambique and Nigeria, Brazilian Paraiba remains the most valuable. The original mines are nearly depleted, making these gems extremely rare today. Collectors often source them from private collections or vintage jewelry. Nita Ambani is among the few who own this precious stone.