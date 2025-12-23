Rahul Gandhi Is An 'Anti-India Leader,' Says BJP's Shobha Karandlaje

Union Minister of State and BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje on Tuesday lashed out at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, calling him "an anti-India leader" over the latter's criticism of the NDA-led government during his visit to Germany. Speaking with ANI, BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje questioned the "aim" of the Lok Sabha leader for "speaking against the nation" and said that he "still behaves like a child." "Rahul Gandhi is not the Leader of Opposition but an anti-India leader who goes abroad and speaks against the nation. What does he aim to gain by doing this? He still behaves like a child, not a leader," Shobha Karandlaje said.

Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Allegations in Germany

The criticism comes after Rahul Gandhi again levelled "vote theft" allegations against the Government of India, citing duplicate voters in the voter list during an address at the Hertie School in Berlin, Germany.

Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Congress won the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections and that the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections were "not fair."

Questions Election Commission's Response

Lok Sabha LoP shared that their party did not receive a "response" from the Election Commission when they flagged the issue.

Addressing the Hertie School on "Politics Is The Art Of Listening", Rahul Gandhi said, "We have won elections in Telangana, Himachal Pradesh. We have been raising concerns about the fairness of elections in India. I have held press conferences in India where we have clearly shown, without a shadow of a doubt, that we won the Haryana election and that we don't believe the Maharashtra elections were fair. There is a full-scale assault taking place on the institutional framework of our country. We asked direct questions to the Election Commission."

"A Brazilian woman was there on the voting list 22 times in Haryana... We did not get a response. We fundamentally believe that there is a problem with the electoral machinery in India," he added.

Allegations of 'Weaponised' Agencies

Rahul Gandhi also alleged that the Centre has "weaponised" investigating agencies, suggesting a quid pro quo in which businessmen in India financially support the BJP rather than Opposition parties. He said, "There is a wholesale capture of our institutional framework. Our intelligence agencies, ED and CBI, have been weaponised. ED and CBI have no cases against the BJP, and most political cases are against those who oppose them. If you are a businessman and try to support the Congress, you are threatened. BJP uses the institutional framework of India as a tool to build political power. Look at the money the BJP has and the Opposition has."

Rahul Gandhi is on a five-day visit to Germany. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)