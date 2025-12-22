MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Electronic Medical Records Market to Surpass $52 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Healthcare Technology market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $1,225 billion by 2029, with Electronic Medical Records to represent around 4% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $12,711 billion by 2029, the Electronic Medical Records market is estimated to account for nearly 0.4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Electronic Medical Records Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the electronic medical records market in 2029, valued at $19,336 million. The market is expected to grow from $14,782 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing digital transformation in healthcare and increasing mergers and acquisitions.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Electronic Medical Records Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the electronic medical records market in 2029, valued at $17,454 million. The market is expected to grow from $13,326 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The steady growth can be attributed to the to increasing focus on personalized medicine and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

What will be Largest Segment in the Electronic Medical Records Market in 2029?

The electronic medical records market is segmented by type into acute, ambulatory and post-acute. The ambulatory market will be the largest segment of the electronic medical records market segmented by type, accounting for 43% or $22,495 million of the total in 2029. The ambulatory market will be supported by technological advancements, supportive government initiatives and the increasing demand for efficient outpatient care management.

The electronic medical records market is segmented by product into client-server-based EHR and web-based EHR. The web-based her market will be the largest segment of the electronic medical records market segmented by product, accounting for 60% or $31,036 million of the total in 2029. The web-based her market will be supported by increasingly prevalent in the healthcare industry, offering scalable, cost-effective and accessible solutions for managing patient information.

The electronic medical records market is segmented by mode of delivery into cloud-based model and on-premise model. The cloud-based model market will be the largest segment of the electronic medical records market segmented by mode of delivery, accounting for 64% or $33,343 million of the total in 2029. The cloud-based model market will be supported by technological innovations and the increasing demand for efficient healthcare delivery.

The electronic medical records market is segmented by business models into licensed software, technology resale, subscriptions, professional services, managed services and other business models. The licensed software market will be the largest segment of the electronic medical records market segmented by business models, accounting for 34% or $17,857 million of the total in 2029. The licensed software market will be supported by government initiatives and a robust healthcare infrastructure.

The electronic medical records market is segmented by application into e-prescription, practice management, referral management, patient management, population health management and other applications. The practice management market will be the largest segment of the electronic medical records market segmented by application, accounting for 27% or $14,065 million of the total in 2029. The practice management market will be supported by rapidly increasing healthcare infrastructure, government initiatives and the growing medical tourism industry.

What is the expected CAGR for the Electronic Medical Records Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the electronic medical records Market leading up to 2029 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Electronic Medical Records Market In The Forecast Period?The rapid growth of the global electronic medical records market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape clinical data management, healthcare delivery efficiency, and patient care workflows worldwide.

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases - The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases will become a key driver of growth in the electronic medical records market by 2029. As cases of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and other long-term conditions rise due to aging populations, lifestyle changes, and environmental factors, healthcare providers and governments are increasingly turning to electronic medical records to improve patient management. Electronic medical records enhance data accessibility, streamline workflows, and support evidence-based decision-making, reducing administrative costs and improving patient outcomes. This shift enables healthcare systems to manage growing patient volumes efficiently while ensuring long-term sustainability. As a result, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is anticipated to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Rising Healthcare Spending - The rising healthcare spending will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the electronic medical records market by 2029. As governments, insurers, and healthcare providers face increasing expenditures due to aging populations, advanced medical treatments, and regulatory requirements, electronic medical records are being leveraged to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs. Electronic medical records streamline administrative processes, minimize paperwork, and enhance data sharing, leading to better resource allocation and improved patient care. This shift enables healthcare systems to control rising costs while maintaining quality and accessibility. Consequently, the rising healthcare spending capabilities is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Expansion of Telehealth Services - The expansion of telehealth services will serve as a key growth catalyst for the electronic medical records market by 2029. As healthcare providers and governments invest in virtual care solutions to enhance accessibility, reduce hospital visits, and improve chronic disease management, electronic medical records are being leveraged to ensure efficient data integration and real-time information sharing. Electronic medical records enable secure access to patient histories, support interoperability between telehealth platforms, and enhance clinical decision-making. This shift improves healthcare delivery, reduces costs, and supports the long-term growth of digital health solutions. Therefore, this expansion of telehealth services is projected to supporting to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Digital Transformation in Healthcare - The increasing digital transformation in healthcare will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the electronic medical records market by 2029. As healthcare providers, insurers, and governments invest in advanced digital solutions to enhance efficiency, interoperability, and data security, electronic medical records are being leveraged to streamline workflows and improve decision-making. Electronic medical records enable seamless data exchange, support predictive analytics, and enhance patient engagement through digital health platforms. This shift optimizes healthcare operations, reduces administrative burdens, and drives long-term improvements in care delivery. Consequently, the increasing digital transformation in healthcare strategies is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Electronic Medical Records Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the cloud-based electronic medical records market, the web-based electronic medical records market, the ambulatory electronic medical records market, the electronic medical records subscription market, and the electronic medical records practice management market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $37 billion in market value by 2029, driven by the rapid digitization of healthcare workflows, growing adoption of interoperable cloud-based systems, and increasing demand for scalable, secure, and regulatory-compliant EMR platforms. This surge reflects the accelerating shift toward integrated digital health ecosystems that enable real-time patient data access, streamlined clinical operations, and enhanced care coordination fuelling transformative growth across the broader global electronic medical records industry.

The cloud-based electronic medical records market is projected to grow by $10,230 million, the web-based electronic medical records market by $9,461 million, the ambulatory electronic medical records market by $7,629 million, the electronic medical records subscription market by $6,488 million, and the electronic medical records practice management market by $3,636 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

