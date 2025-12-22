FED Fitness Christmas Gift Guide: Home Workout Equipment Your Loved Ones Will Actually Use

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HongKong, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FED Fitness Releases Christmas Gift Guide: Home Workout Equipment Your Loved Ones Will Actually Use

Every year, there's always that one person on your list – a partner, parent, or best friend – who's just hard to shop for. This Christmas, skip the fluff and give a gift that truly matters. Help them kickstart the New Year's resolution we all make but rarely keep: getting fit. Choose something that keeps them moving, relieves post-workday tension, and helps them feel stronger at home all year long.

That's the goal behind FED Fitness's very existence: smart, home-friendly fitness equipment that fits ordinary apartments, tight routines - and an average budget. With holiday deals at 20% off all FED Fitness equipment, it's very much your best chance to grab the best price of the year.

Below are five gift ideas from the FED Fitness foldable trampoline to a powerful home elliptical.

A Soft-Lander Foldable Trampoline - Great for the Entire Family to Have Fun

Regular Price: $355.99 | Deal Price: $284.80 | Save: $71.19

If you want a gift the entire family can use – kids, adults, even grandparents – the FED Fitness Bcan BT4 Foldable Adult Round Bungee Trampoline With Adjustable T-Handlebar cardio workout zone, and fold away when the fun is done without much fuss.

The BT4 is designed to fit average family life. The one-piece frame arrives 90% pre-assembled, so owners won't waste a day assembling it. The integrated structure makes it more stable, while the 160° bungee design keeps jumps quiet. The five-level adjustable handlebar is included in the box (instead of being an expensive add-on), so there's something solid to hold as people bounce.

Under the mat, a premium latex rebound core provides a soft, joint-friendly feel, and the 40" trampoline with high weight capacity (400 lb dynamic / 500 lb static) gives plenty of room and confidence for different body types. Compared to popular models like JumpSport's 39" Pro, the BT4 offers a slightly larger usable jumping area, more bungee cords for smoother tension, free handrails, socks and a phone holder – all at a noticeably better price, especially with the extra 20% holiday discount.





A Long-Stride Home Elliptical - For Getting In Serious Indoor Miles

Glide Regular Price: Deal Price: $799.99 (save $200)

Glide Select Regular Price: Select Deal Price: $879.99 (save $220)





For the person who's always“meaning to get back into cardio,” the FED Fitness Yosuda EM1 Long-Stride Magnetic Elliptical Machine

Sixteen levels of smart magnetic resistance let people adjust their cardio workout perfectly by dialing in fat-burning sessions or tougher intervals. The adjustable motion supports users from about 4'11" to 6'5". Forward and reverse modes help train the lower body from different angles, and a 500 lb support limit speaks to long-term stability and safety.

It's very quiet, almost the same level as a whisper, so people can train early or late without bothering anyone else in the house. Bluetooth connectivity plus app support keeps score of the stats in one place. It definitely doesn't fall into the“maybe I'll use it” Christmas gift category-if added, it will quickly become the kind of core all-in-one gym machine that serves its owners for years.





A Compact Exercise Bike - For Intense Cardio Without Going Outside

Regular Price: $329.99 | Deal Price: $263.99 | Save: $66

The FED Fitness Yosuda EB1 Magnetic Indoor Cycling Bike with 300 LBS Capacity cycling bike that won't take over the entire room.

The 35 lb flywheel and magnetic drive keep rides smooth but don't emit much noise. It's pretty easy to squeeze in exercise before the kids wake up or after everyone's gone to bed. A sturdy alloy steel frame supports up to 300 lb, and the 4-way adjustable seat plus 2-way handlebars help it fit riders from around 4'8" to 6'3" without compromise.

Because it only takes up a bit over five square feet and has front transport wheels, it rolls easily between rooms or tucks into a corner once the workout is done. Paired with the FED app for guided rides, it can bring what's essentially a studio-level training to the owner's apartment – basically the model of home workout equipment for busy households on tight schedules with limited space to work with.





Adjustable Dumbbell and Adjustable Weight Bench - For Gym-Quality Strength Workout At Home

FED Fitness Feierdun DB1: Regular Price $389.99 | Deal Price: $311.99 | Save: $78FED Fitness Flybird WB7: Regular Price $252 | Deal Price: $201.60 | Save:

If someone on your list talks about never finding a time to lift, you gently push them towards their goals with two smart pieces: the FED Fitness Feierdun DB1 Quick Adjustable Dumbbell FED Fitness Flybird WB7 Adjustable Utility Weight Bench

The DB1 adjustable dumbbell pretty much replaces an entire rack in one go. Its dual-increment design covers 5 to 52.5 lb, and independent dials on each side let them fine-tune weight for presses, rows and single-arm work. Hex plates lock in securely, and the alloy steel build is made to handle years of use, not just a January surge.





If they're already somewhat into working out (or they tend to go all in with every goal they have), the WB7 adjustable weight bench would easily up the ante for their home workouts. Don't let the 1,200 lb capacity and commercial-grade steel frame fool you: it's built BOTH for serious lifters and beginners. Comes with seven backrest positions and three seat angles, so covers most presses, rows and core moves people normally travel to the gym for. High-density foam keeps long sets comfortable, and built-in wheels plus quick assembly mean it doesn't have to live in the middle of the room





And together? These two can form a super-effective home gym equipment combo for strength training.

Here's Why You Should Put FED Fitness Equipment on Your Christmas List

Ask yourself, who are you shopping for? Is it for your aging parents who want (and need) to move more? One of the friends that got super into the home gyms idea and aims to build their own? Or maybe your partner has been looking to get active, but you see with your own eyes how they keep struggling.

These picks could be the key to turning New Year's resolutions into actual reality. These are actually thoughtful fitness gifts that can remind your favorite people to take care of themselves, but in a way that doesn't feel judgmental when gifting.

With 20% off across home gym equipment -including the Soft Land Pro foldable trampoline to the EM1 home elliptical, EB1 exercise bike, DB1 adjustable dumbbell and WB7 adjustable weight bench -now would be the best moment to get quality home fitness gear into someone's daily life.

Skip the throwaway gifts this Christmas. Give your loved ones actual effective tools-and a little nudge-to prioritize their health and well-being, using effective home workout equipment pretty much anyone could use, regardless of their daily schedules.

