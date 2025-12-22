Chiropractic Expert Dr. Allison Fleming Outlines Lesser-Known Workstation Ergonomics Tips in HelloNation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What often-overlooked details can make a workstation truly ergonomic? In a HelloNation articl, Dr. Allison Fleming of Align Chiropractic in Rochester, New York, explains that while chair height, monitor placement, and keyboard alignment are important, many subtle elements are just as critical for posture, comfort, and long-term musculoskeletal health. Her guidance highlights how small adjustments can have a big impact on both wellness and productivity.

One such factor is lighting. Poor lighting or glare can cause workers to lean forward, squint, or hold awkward positions, placing unnecessary strain on the neck and upper back. Dr. Fleming recommends adjustable, indirect lighting to minimize glare from windows and overhead fixtures, supporting both visual comfort and healthy spinal alignment.

Foot positioning is another area that is often missed in ergonomic discussions. When feet are not flat on the floor or supported by a footrest, the pelvis can tilt backward, altering spinal curvature and encouraging slouching. Dr. Fleming notes that keeping feet stable and grounded helps maintain core engagement and supports the spine throughout the day.

Even with a perfectly set up desk, remaining in one position for hours is harmful. Dr. Fleming emphasizes the value of movement variability-making small shifts in posture, stretching, or standing briefly to maintain circulation and reduce muscular tension. She points out that sit-stand desks or short walking breaks can significantly reduce the negative effects of prolonged sitting.

Desk layout also plays a vital role. Frequently used items such as a phone, mouse, or notepad should be within easy reach to prevent repeated twisting or reaching motions that strain the shoulders, neck, and lower back. Adjustable monitor arms and keyboard trays can further tailor a workspace to an individual's needs.

Dr. Fleming's advice reinforces the idea that ergonomics is not a one-time checklist but an ongoing practice. Small adjustments-such as repositioning lighting, keeping feet grounded, and making subtle changes to desk setup-can cumulatively prevent discomfort and protect spinal health over time. Periodic reviews of workspace ergonomics ensure that changes in work habits or environment do not lead to new sources of strain.

Her insights also emphasize prevention over correction. By proactively addressing these lesser-known ergonomic factors, workers can maintain better posture, reduce the likelihood of repetitive strain injuries, and support long-term physical well-being without sacrificing productivity.

