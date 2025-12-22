Countdown To 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic: Global Golf Stars Set To Shine

With just one month remaining until the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic tees off at Emirates Golf Club, the sense of anticipation is unmistakable. The season-opening Rolex Series event, running from January 22–25, has added further depth and star power to an already glittering field, reinforcing its reputation as one of golf's most compelling early-season tests.

Ryan Fox, Pádraig Harrington, Joaquín Niemann, Nicolai Højgaard, and Tom McKibbin are the latest names confirmed for the Majlis Course, joining a line-up that already features defending champion Tyrrell Hatton, four-time winner Rory McIlroy, reigning FedExCup champion Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, and Dustin Johnson.

Recommended For You

Together, they form a field that blends Major pedigree, current form, and emerging global talent, setting the tone for the 2026 Race to Dubai.

Fox returns to familiar ground

For New Zealand's Ryan Fox, Dubai represents both history and opportunity. The 38-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough year on the PGA Tour in 2025, winning both the Myrtle Beach Classic and RBC Canadian Open in quick succession, and he will now make his 10th appearance at Emirates Golf Club.

“I enjoy playing in Dubai, and particularly at an event like the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, with such an incredible history,” Fox said.“I'm looking forward to teeing it up at Emirates Golf Club again and hopefully getting the 2026 season off to a strong start.”

Harrington's enduring connection

Few players have a longer or deeper connection with the tournament than Pádraig Harrington. The World Golf Hall of Famer, a three-time Major winner and former Ryder Cup captain, continues to compete at the highest level and claimed two senior Major titles in 2025.

“Playing in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic helps get my season off to a good start, and it is always a really enjoyable week,” Harrington said.“Playing golf in Dubai has been a key part of my career spanning three decades, and I'm looking forward to going back once again in 2026.”

Dubai memories fuel Højgaard

Denmark's Nicolai Højgaard arrives with winning memories of the UAE, having claimed the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in 2023. The Ryder Cup winner also enjoyed success earlier in the region at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship.

“Dubai holds great memories for me after winning the DP World Tour Championship,” Højgaard said.“The Hero Dubai Desert Classic is one of the biggest events on tour, and it's always a fantastic way to start the season. I'm excited to compete against such a strong field.”

Home comforts for McKibbin

Tom McKibbin, still only 23, continues to establish himself among the Tour's most promising talents. The Northern Irishman impressed with a tied-sixth finish at last year's Hero Dubai Desert Classic and now returns as a Dubai resident.

“The 2025 tournament was an excellent week for me,” McKibbin said.“The Majlis Course is a superb test of golf, and as a Dubai resident, it's always special to compete in my adopted home. I'm already looking forward to competing again at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January.”

Niemann eager for return

Chile's Joaquín Niemann also makes a welcome return, having finished tied fourth on his debut appearance in 2024.

“I really enjoyed my first experience at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, and I'm looking forward to coming back,” Niemann said.“The Majlis Course suits my game, and with such a strong field, it's the perfect way to start the year. I have great memories of Dubai, and I'm excited to compete again.”

Momentum builds ahead of the Classic

Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, believes the tournament is shaping up to be a memorable edition.

“With one month to go, the excitement is building for what promises to be an exceptional 37th edition of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic,” Corkill said.

“Ryan, Pádraig, Joaquín, Nicolai, and Tom represent the very best of the modern game, from established champions to rising stars. Combined with the world-class names already confirmed, we're set to deliver a week of outstanding golf and entertainment for our fans.”

More than just golf

Beyond the fairways, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic has become a fixture on Dubai's January social calendar. Tournament Town will once again offer live music, family-friendly attractions, and expanded activations, while the newly launched Eat Street will showcase leading local food concepts alongside international favourites.

General admission remains free on Thursday and Friday, with weekend tickets available from AED 100 in advance. Premium hospitality options, including The Social on Sixteen and The Dallah Lounge, provide elevated viewing and dining experiences overlooking the Majlis Course.

Tickets are on sale now at dubaidesertclassic.