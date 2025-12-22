UGC Season 3: Maura Duggan And The A Team Aim For Ultimate Glory

The Ultimate Golf Challenge (UGC) is rapidly becoming one of the UAE's most exciting amateur team events, and few stories from Season 2 stood out like that of Maura Duggan, a fiercely competitive golfer with a passion for the game.

Making her debut with The A Team, owned by Aman and Ayesha Chopra, Maura, alongside fellow lady player Nonita Chand, represented a stylish and highly competitive squad who narrowly missed out on the title to the Noble Legacy Masters in a well-contested finale.

But the energy and camaraderie surrounding the squad are already building as they look forward to Season 3 in 2026.

Khaleej Times caught up with Maura to reflect on her debut season and her anticipation for the year ahead.

First taste of the UGC

Stepping into the Ultimate Golf Challenge for the first time, Duggan quickly realised she was entering a very different kind of amateur team environment.

"Well, to be truthful, it was very daunting, because I had heard a lot about Season One. I obviously wanted to perform well with the team,” she says.

“After meeting the other members of the team at Aman's house and knowing their expectations after coming third in the first season, it felt very daunting. However, once you played your first game and got to know some players better, you began to feel more comfortable.

“My whole feeling last year was the team spirit with The A Team,” she adds.“I played with very nice players who were all very helpful. We all want to play well for our team, yes, respecting each other."

For Maura, her debut season was all about the experience of team golf. Reflecting on her first taste of UGC action, she highlighted the balance between serious play and the welcoming, team-focused atmosphere that makes the event unique.

"The Ultimate Golf Challenge itself is so well organised,” she says.“There's no pressure on you about anything other than turning up and playing your game as best you can. I played all three games last year with very nice opponents.

“Everybody was incredibly friendly, but we were obviously focused on doing well for our team. You knew the minute we came off the golf course, the team were going to be rushing to ask how many points we had. That pressure was always there, but it was all friendly."

A vote of confidence

For Maura, being named among Aman's eight direct selections was more than just a spot on the roster; it was a powerful affirmation of trust, belief, and belonging within one of the UGC's most tightly run teams.

“The confidence Aman has in you is absolute,” she says.“To say the least, I was pretty chuffed. I'm so happy to be a member of The A Team because Aman is such a hands-on owner. He's literally involved in every decision of the team, whether that's the hat or visor, or what colour t-shirts we wear on a particular day. I mean, nothing goes on without him knowing, in a nice way.

“Knowing that he had picked me in what they call the 'Forever Eight,' it was just wonderful."

Looking back on last season's rollercoaster journey, Maura recalls the mix of disappointment and triumph that defined The A Team's silver medal finish.

“We were very down in the dumps after rounds one and two,” she says.“We were scratching our heads, very depressed, but with the right team in the last round, we got up to second place. Hearing our name called for the silver medal gave me quite a buzz, it was really lovely. That was one of the highlights of my golfing year, for sure."

Unfinished business beckons

Maura is already relishing the thought of pulling on The A Team jersey once more, buoyed by the confidence gained from a memorable debut season and driven by unfinished business after last year's near miss.

"The aspirations are gold. We've done third, we've done second. There's nothing left but to win, that's for sure,” she says.“I'm really looking forward to it. I think the experience from last year is going to be a big help because you're going to be playing with many players who you know well and who are of different abilities.

“The plan is just to stay focused on your own game, trust yourself, and try to get every point you can for your team. That's the most important thing when representing The A Team."

A team with heart

Maura also highlighted the distinctive spirit that sets The A Team apart, pointing to a culture built on loyalty, trust, and hands-on leadership that resonates deeply with every player in the squad.

"There's no other team that gets the attention we do. Aman is so loyal and hands-on. People who performed well last year, he tried to get them again during the Player Auction. He really is a lovely gentleman."

With Maura's talent, dedication, and enthusiasm, and The A Team's growing energy, Season 3 of the Ultimate Golf Challenge promises to be another exciting and fiercely competitive season.