Inaugural Qatar-China Film Festival Kicks Off At Katara Cinema

Qatari and Chinese officials at the inauguration of the festival.

"Tonight, we are united to witness a historic milestone, the grand opening of the very first Qatar-China Film Festival," said Liu Yuxia, the director of the China National Film Industry Development Special Fund Management Committee."This event marks a significant first: Chinese cinema has arrived in Qatar, represented by a national delegation, showcasing a carefully curated film exhibition of such

Dai Mo with actress Anastasia Shestakova.

"From this moment forward, we embark on a new journey, a face-to-face dialogue, conducted through the universal language of film," she said."It is an immense honour for us to gather here, in this captivating pearl of the

"Chinese film market continues to pulsate with unwavering vitality, with annual box office revenues soaring beyond the 50bn yuan mark,” Liu stated.

"Yet, we are acutely aware that the true expanse and richness of the market are not solely measured in numerical terms," she added."More profoundly, they are embodied in an underlying spirit of 'openness' and

She pointed out that "our journey here is not merely to introduce Chinese cinema to Doha; it is also to issue a heartfelt invitation: we warmly extend our arms to outstanding Qatari films, inviting them to grace the silver screens of

"Whether depicting the breathtaking natural beauty and profound cultural heritage of this desert nation or narrating the dynamic, vibrant tales of contemporary Doha, Chinese audiences eagerly await the opportunity to experience this extraordinary country on the big screen," Liu

She expressed her profound interest in "Qatar's awe-inspiring deserts and its modern, cosmopolitan landscapes”.

“We eagerly anticipate the prospect of filmmakers from both our nations coming together here in Doha – shooting scenes side by side, co-producing cinematic masterpieces, and weaving a new, contemporary legend along the lines of the ancient Silk Road,” Liu added.

Layal Mohamed, the international relations manager at Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding, stressed the key significance of this festival as an important milestone to further cement and enhance the Qatar-China culture ties and bring the two peoples closer enhancing mutual

The Chinese films that are set to be screened during this week include *Detective Chinatown 1900, One and Only, Pegasus 2, Decoded, and I am what am 2.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Detective Chinatown 1900 director Dai Mo said that he was amazed by the scenery and modern layout of Doha.

He hopes that this festival could open up new horizons for collaboration with Qatar, and he would explore the local culture and heritage to know more about the country that has captivated him from first sight.

Anastasia Shestakova, who is one of the actors in the film, found Doha captivating, in particular the presence of modern building, roads and skyscrapers that sport elements of traditional culture and heritage.

The festival at Katara Cultural Village concludes Wednesday.

