Image caption: Winter Wonderland on Hollywood Boulevard.

Children and families are welcomed into a festive scene featuring a forest of evergreens, a towering Christmas tree, and Santa Claus himself, who greets visitors with free gifts and photos to capture cherished holiday memories.

The wide range of nationalities represented among Winter Wonderland visitors highlights the universal spirit of the holidays. Families have traveled from as far as Asia and Europe, many arriving in Los Angeles for the first time and discovering a holiday jewel that, as some have shared,“makes me feel like Christmas at home.” At the same time, many visitors return year after year-some now bringing their own children and grandchildren-continuing a tradition that has spanned generations for more than four decades.

This year, L. Ron Hubbard's Winter Wonderland has also served as a gathering place for community groups dedicated to serving children and families. These included a dance academy that delighted visitors with an impromptu performance in front of Santa's house, a young writers' community that gathered for a holiday photo following their final recital of the year, and a Christian organization devoted to creating meaningful holiday experiences for children from underserved families. Each group departed with joyful memories of the season.

L. Ron Hubbard's Winter Wonderland opened on the evening of November 30 on Hollywood Boulevard, coinciding with the Hollywood Christmas Parade. A beautiful 50-foot white fir stands at the entrance, where Santa Claus greets children and families for photos and free gifts.

The tradition began in 1983, when author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard presented a giant Christmas tree as a gift to the Hollywood community, accompanied by a winter scene with Santa Claus greeting children from the porch of his cabin. Now in its fifth decade, Winter Wonderland has become a permanent part of Hollywood's annual Christmas celebration and continues to welcome visitors of all ages.

L. Ron Hubbard's Winter Wonderland reflects Mr. Hubbard's timeless message:“On the day when we can fully trust each other, there will be peace on Earth.”

This week, Santa will bid farewell from his Hollywood home at L. Ron Hubbard's Winter Wonderland and looks forward to welcoming families again next holiday season.

To learn more about Mr. Hubbard, visit the L. Ron Hubbard website

The Scientology religion was founded by author and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in Los Angeles in 1954 and the religion has expanded to more than 11,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 countries.

