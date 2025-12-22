At A Dance Garden In Dolega Panama, A Man Chokes To Death On A Piece Of Meat -
Paramedics from the Dolega Fire Department arrived at the scene and confirmed that the man no longer had vital signs. Officials from the Criminalistics Unit of the Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences also arrived at the scene. In coordination with the Public Prosecutor's Office and the Directorate of Judicial Investigation, they conducted the on-site inspection, collected evidence, and removed the body. A warning to be careful with the food you eat during this festive season where food is everwhere you look.
Panamanian parties and festivities often feature popular meat dishes sold by street vendors, most notably“carne en palito” (meat on a stick). Other common dishes include chopped steak and chicken, often served with traditional sides like plantains or yuca.
Common Panamanian Party Meats
-
Carne en Palito: This is a very popular street food consisting of thinly sliced, grilled meat served on a stick. Vendors are a common sight at local festivals and roadsides selling these skewers, sometimes alongside sausages.
Bistec Picao: This is a dish of chopped steak, often served as a main protein with other Panamanian staples like rice and fried green plantains (patacones or tostones).
Arroz con Pollo: While a full meal, this chicken and rice dish is a staple at almost every Panamanian celebration and family gathering, making it a“life of the party” food.
Sancocho: A traditional chicken soup or stew that can also incorporate other meats like beef or pork. It often includes root vegetables such as yuca (cassava), corn on the cob, and plantains.
Tamales: These can be found at local markets and often contain a mix of meat and vegetables with rice or corn, all wrapped and steamed in a banana leaf.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment