At A Dance Garden In Dolega Panama, A Man Chokes To Death On A Piece Of Meat

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama)Officials from the Dolega Prosecutor's Office have launched an investigation following the death of a citizen, which occurred outside the kitchen of a dance hall in that district. According to preliminary information, the man was at the location when he went to the kitchen area to buy some meat products. Allegedly, after consuming them, he choked and collapsed at the scene. Witnesses stated that there were no people present at the time who knew how to administer first aid.

Paramedics from the Dolega Fire Department arrived at the scene and confirmed that the man no longer had vital signs. Officials from the Criminalistics Unit of the Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences also arrived at the scene. In coordination with the Public Prosecutor's Office and the Directorate of Judicial Investigation, they conducted the on-site inspection, collected evidence, and removed the body. A warning to be careful with the food you eat during this festive season where food is everwhere you look.

Panamanian parties and festivities often feature popular meat dishes sold by street vendors, most notably“carne en palito” (meat on a stick). Other common dishes include chopped steak and chicken, often served with traditional sides like plantains or yuca.

Common Panamanian Party Meats



Carne en Palito: This is a very popular street food consisting of thinly sliced, grilled meat served on a stick. Vendors are a common sight at local festivals and roadsides selling these skewers, sometimes alongside sausages.

Bistec Picao: This is a dish of chopped steak, often served as a main protein with other Panamanian staples like rice and fried green plantains (patacones or tostones).

Arroz con Pollo: While a full meal, this chicken and rice dish is a staple at almost every Panamanian celebration and family gathering, making it a“life of the party” food.

Sancocho: A traditional chicken soup or stew that can also incorporate other meats like beef or pork. It often includes root vegetables such as yuca (cassava), corn on the cob, and plantains. Tamales: These can be found at local markets and often contain a mix of meat and vegetables with rice or corn, all wrapped and steamed in a banana leaf.