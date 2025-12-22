Panama To Generate Jobs And Investment With The Help Of The United States -
Under the leadership of President Donald Trump, the U.S. government reaffirmed its commitment to working together with Panama to promote initiatives that encourage investment, job creation, and economic growth, for the benefit of both nations. The meeting was described as productive and is part of bilateral efforts to promote workforce development, competitiveness and shared prosperity, in a context of technological transformation and challenges in the labor market.
