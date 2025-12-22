Panama To Generate Jobs And Investment With The Help Of The United States

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The United States Ambassador to Panama, Kevin Cabrera, met on December 22 with the Minister of Labor and Workforce Development, pictured below, Jackeline Muñoz, in which they addressed key issues related to investment, employment, and modernization in the labor field. The ambassador, through his social media, highlighted the importance of strengthening ties between the United States and Panama, especially within the framework of cooperation with the private sector and the promotion of digital innovations that contribute to improving employment opportunities.

Under the leadership of President Donald Trump, the U.S. government reaffirmed its commitment to working together with Panama to promote initiatives that encourage investment, job creation, and economic growth, for the benefit of both nations. The meeting was described as productive and is part of bilateral efforts to promote workforce development, competitiveness and shared prosperity, in a context of technological transformation and challenges in the labor market.