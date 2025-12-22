Yindii Turns Food Waste Into Value, Saving 500,000+ Meals In 2025

One meal rescued every minute. In 2025, the Yindii community saved over 500,000 meals across the region, helped Hong Kong users save more than HK$10 million, and kept surplus food out of landfills.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.