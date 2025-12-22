Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) Extends SGX302 Clinical Success In Phase 2A Psoriasis Study



Soligenix reported that SGX302 was well tolerated by all patients in cohort 3, with no drug-related adverse events identified during the treatment period.

An optimized gel formulation was designed to improve the patient experience, with both easier dispensation and skin application. SGX302 utilizes visible light-activated synthetic hypericin, a first-in-class photodynamic therapy mechanism.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Soligenix (NASDAQ: SNGX), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for rare diseases where unmet medical need exists, announced extended top line results from its Phase 2a clinical trial of SGX302 (synthetic hypericin) in patients with mild-to-moderate psoriasis. The updated findings highlight clinical improvements with an optimized gel formulation of the investigational therapy, underscoring the potential of SGX302 as a noncarcinogenic, photodynamic treatment.

According to the company, the Phase 2a trial has progressed into an extension cohort (cohort 3) that enrolled an additional four patients treated with an improved topical gel formulation of SGX302. SGX302 gel was applied to psoriasis lesions twice a week over an 18-week period, the same duration as prior...

