Shelfietech Ltd. (CSE: SHLF) (OTCQB: SHLFF) Hits Key Corporate Milestones With Funding Growth, Product Progress

ShelfieTech's corporate update highlights a strengthened financial position through recently completed financing rounds.

Another significant milestone is the completion of the company's dual listing on both the CSE and the OTCQB market. ShelfieTech has reached a foundational milestone by concluding the first stage of research and development for its Robotic Retail Shelf Monitoring System.

Retail technology innovators that can turn research progress into market-ready solutions often attract strong attention, especially when they achieve tangible milestones that move them closer to wide adoption. In a recent corporate update, ShelfieTech (CSE: SHLF) (OTCQB: SHLFF) outlines a series of accomplishments in 2025 that reflect both strategic execution and momentum in deploying its next-generation retail automation technology. From financing success to dual exchange listings and product development advancements, the company's update highlights a year of meaningful corporate progress.

ShelfieTech's corporate update highlights the company's strengthened financial position through recently completed financing rounds that add depth to its balance sheet. Earlier this month, the company closed a private placement that raised approximately $1.7 million, bringing the total capital raised this year to...

