Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Closes Flow-Through Share Private Placement All Set For Montauban Property Exploration

ESGold Corp., an exploration-stage company committed to the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-quality mineral properties worldwide, just closed its non-brokered private placement of follow-through common shares, for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,505,000

These proceeds will help fund the exploration of its Montauban property in Quebec ESGold also engaged Atrium Research Corporation for research and publication of various reports on the investment case for ESGold, with services to run for 12 months

ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF), an exploration-stage company committed to acquiring, exploring, and developing high-quality mineral properties worldwide, just announced the closing of its non-brokered private placement of follow-through common shares for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,505,000. The closing came just a few weeks after the company announced its intention to proceed with the private placement, tasking Red Cloud Securities Inc. as a finder in connection with the offering ( ).

In total, 5,300,000 shares were transacted at $0.85 per FT share, with Red Cloud Securities Inc. receiving an aggregate cash finder's fee of $315,350. With the earnings, ESGold looks to fund exploration on its Montauban property in Quebec. The expenses are defined in paragraph (f) of the definition of...

