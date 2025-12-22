Egypt Signs EGP 500M Deal With Titan To Build Three Waste Treatment Facilities In Sharqeya

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Acting Minister of Environment Manal Awad and Sharqeya Governor Hazem Al-Ashmouny on Monday witnessed the signing of a contract between Sharqeya and Gaia Titan, the green energy arm of Titan Cement, to establish and operate three municipal solid waste treatment facilities in the governorate, according to an official statement.

The agreement covers the construction and operation of facilities in Al-Ghar (Zagazig district), Al-Khattara (Husseiniya district), and Geeta (Belbeis district). It also includes the operation of two sanitary landfill sites for residual waste in Belbeis and Al-Khattara.

Awad said the project will process at least 3,000 tonnes of waste per day across Sharqeya and ensure the environmentally safe disposal of residual waste, with total investments reaching up to EGP 500m.

Gaia Titan Managing Director Essam Abdel Nabi said the 15-year contract aims to treat more than one million tonnes of municipal solid waste annually and produce around 200,000 tonnes of alternative fuel. He added that the project will contribute to reducing carbon emissions and improving operational efficiency while adhering to high environmental standards.

Titan Egypt CEO Amr Reda said the agreement aligns with the group's strategy to support the transition toward green construction, maximise the use of alternative fuels, and reduce dependence on conventional energy sources.