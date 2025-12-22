League Slams Israeli Decision On New West Bank Settlements
In a statement Monday, the Arab League stressed that this move lays bare a brazen challenge to the international will that opposes the settlement and constitutes a breach of international law, confirming the illegitimacy of these settlements.
The apparent expansion of this unlawful settlement is carried out with the intent of preventing the establishment of a continuous Palestinian state geographically, reflecting the nature of the Israeli government controlled by extremists and settlers, the statement concluded.
The statement further emphasised that this expansion will never make settlements legitimate whatsoever, and that the violence unleashed by extremist settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank is a kind of terror practised under the eyes of the occupation state and protected by its official apparatus.Arab League West Bank breach international law
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment