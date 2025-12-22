League Slams Israeli Decision On New West Bank Settlements

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Arab League has called out the decision taken by the Security Cabinet of the Israeli occupation state to endorse the establishment of 19 new settlements in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement Monday, the Arab League stressed that this move lays bare a brazen challenge to the international will that opposes the settlement and constitutes a breach of international law, confirming the illegitimacy of these settlements.

The apparent expansion of this unlawful settlement is carried out with the intent of preventing the establishment of a continuous Palestinian state geographically, reflecting the nature of the Israeli government controlled by extremists and settlers, the statement concluded.

The statement further emphasised that this expansion will never make settlements legitimate whatsoever, and that the violence unleashed by extremist settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank is a kind of terror practised under the eyes of the occupation state and protected by its official apparatus.

