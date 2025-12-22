Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar, Malawi Discuss Ways To Boost Relations


2025-12-22 11:01:33
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Her Excellency the Minister of State for International Co-operation Dr Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad has held talks in Doha with Malawi's Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Joseph Mwanamvekha.

The meeting reviewed bilateral relations and explored ways to enhance co-operation, particularly in the areas of economic planning, sustainable development and capacity building. The two sides also discussed issues of mutual interest.

Gulf Times

