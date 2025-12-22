Qatar 'Prime Destination' For Entrepreneurs: Expert

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's diversification and streamlined business regulations have made it an attractive investment destination and a friendly base for female and foreign entrepreneurs, according to Japanese business strategist Ruqaiya Mihara Rieh.

“The culture here is welcoming to anyone who takes on a challenge, regardless of gender or nationality, as long as they have a strong will, a great idea, and respect for the culture,” she told Gulf Times.

After doing business in Japan and Pakistan, Mihara, who now works as a consultant in Qatar's travel, food, and hospitality sectors, points to her own journey as a testament to the Gulf state's openness.

She also assists Qatar's first Japanese travel coordination agency, a venture she said aims to go beyond traditional tourism. Her main goal is to create opportunities for“education and cultural exchange” and to dispel common misconceptions about the Middle East.

“Much of the information about the Middle East, Gulf and Islam that reaches Japan is biased. I want Japanese students, in particular, to experience the reality of Qatar in Gulf: a safe, clean place with highly educated people,” she said.

Mihara believes that promoting exchanges between Japanese and Qatari students will serve as an“invaluable bridge” for the future of the two countries.

Citing the broader tourism industry as an example, Mihara expressed optimism about Qatar's steady transformation from a post-World Cup sports hub to a cultural and business hub. She said she sees the recent 2025 Osaka Expo as a platform to showcase this "new face" of Qatar to the Japanese market.

“I am confident that relations between the two countries will deepen further by promoting Qatar not only as an important energy partner for Japan, but also as a destination for cultural exchange and educational travel,” Mihara said.

She also noted that Qatar's unique blend of Islamic traditions and an ultra-modern city appeals strongly to Japanese travellers, noting that many customers who visit Doha on a short layover return for longer stays to experience Qatar in depth.

Mihara noted that the government's efforts to diversify the economy are evident in the streamlined registration procedures and the flexibility it now allows foreigners to independently establish businesses.

She said that international entrepreneurs considering entering the Gulf market should recognise that financial incentives are a consideration of Islamic culture.

“Currently, Qatar has no sales or income tax. Foreign-only corporations are required to pay a 10% corporate tax, which is a very friendly rate compared to other countries. If you are grateful for this favourable situation and act in a way that respects Arab, Qatari, and Islamic culture, you will surely find good allies and supporters,” she explained.

She encouraged potential investors to have a long-term perspective and patience, saying,“Qatar has a grand national vision. If you work with the spirit of wanting to contribute, even if only a small contribution, to the further development of Qatar's future generations, you will surely be able to seize great opportunities”.

business regulations investment foreign entrepreneurs Ruqaiya Mihara Rieh