Hanwha To Work With US Navy For New Frigates: Trump

Washington, Dec 23 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has said that South Korea's Hanwha will work with the US Navy for the construction of new frigate warships as he announced plans to build a new "Trump-class" of battleships.

The remarks come as South Korea has sought to deepen shipbuilding cooperation with the United States through its key shipbuilders, including Hanwha Ocean Co, reports Yonhap news agency.

"Last week, the Navy announced a brand new class of frigate and they're going to be working with South Korean company Hanwha," Trump said in a press conference at Mar-a-Lago.

On Friday, the U.S. Navy announced a plan to introduce the new class of combat ships designed to be smaller and more agile to complement larger, multi-mission warships.

Trump described Hanwha as a "good company," noting its recent decision to invest in Philadelphia naval shipyard, apparently referring to the company's Philly Shipyard.

In August, Hanwha Group announced it would invest US$5 billion into the shipyard as part of South Korea's $150 billion commitment for U.S. shipbuilding cooperation under a broader trade agreement with the Trump administration.

During the press conference, Trump announced the U.S. Navy will build two new powerful battleships as part of an envisioned "Golden Fleet."

The investment aims to significantly boost production capacity at Hanwha Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia and support bilateral cooperation in shipbuilding under the initiative dubbed "Make American Shipbuilding Great Again" (MASGA), the group said.

Hanwha unveiled the plan Tuesday (U.S. time) during a ceremony at the shipyard attended by President Lee for the christening of the State of Maine, a National Security Multi-mission Vessel (NSMV) built for the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD).