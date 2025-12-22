Big B Impressed By Grandson Agastya Nanda In 'Ikkis': Perfection In Every Shot

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was overwhelmed with emotion and pride as he watched his grandson Agastya Nanda on screen in the upcoming war film“Ikkis”, calling his performance as“perfection in every shot.”

Sharing a reflective note, Amitabh began by revisiting old family photographs of his mother Teji Bachchan as a child, with her father Sardar Khazan Singh Suri, her British nanny, and her elder sister Govind Maasi ji.

He wrote on his blog:“Ma..with me maybe a couple of years old.. Ma.. with my Nana ji Sardar Khazan Singh Suri, on the right in white sari and with her, her British nanny, on the left Govind Maasi ji her elder sister..(sic).”

He also recalled moments with his mother after returning home from the hospital following the 1982 Coolie accident, and an earlier photograph from before her marriage.

“Ma.. when I returned from Breach Candy after Coolie accident to home at Prateeksha.. and Ma.. an earlier picture, I think before marriage.. Now simply pleasant memories (sic).”

Amitabh connected those memories to the present, describing the surge of feelings as he watched his grandson Agastya excel on screen.

He recalled the day Agastya's mother Shweta was rushed to the hospital during her final labour pains, holding the newborn just hours after his birth, and even wondering whether the baby's eyes were blue.

“Emotions flow.. As do they tonight when you witness the grandson excel in IKKIS.. the time when his Mother, Shweta is being rushed to Breach Candy Hospital as she encounters final labour pains.. his birth.. holding him barely a few hours later, and discussing whether his eyes were blue..(sic).”

From those tender moments to Agastya growing up, playing with his beard in his arms, and eventually making the personal decision to become an actor, the icon traced the journey to the present evening.

“To the time when he grew a bit and holding him in my arms, and he fiddles with my beard.. to his growth.. to the final personal decision of his to be an actor. And tonight to see him in frame, unable to take my eyes off each time he fills the frames of the film.. (sic).”

Watching Agastya portray Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal in Ikkis, the megastar said he could not take his eyes off the screen whenever his grandson appeared.

Praising the performance, Big B noted Agastya's maturity, honesty and restraint, saying there was“nothing frill or froth”.

“His maturity, his unfiltered honesty in his performance, his presence justifying the character he portrays.. nothing frith or froth, just the Arun Khetarpal soldier, who fought in his bravery as the 21 year old, defending the nation during the India -Pak war of 1971...(sic).”

“Nothing excessive, just the perfection in every shot.. when he is in the frame you only watch him.. and this is not a grandfather speaking, this is a hardened viewer of cinema.. (sic).”

He also described the film as flawless in its writing, direction and presentation.

“And the film flawless in its presentation.. its writing.. its Direction.. And when it ends.. the eyes filled with tears of joy and pride.. unable to speak out.. In silence.. The silence that belongs to me.. my understanding.. no other.. (sic).”