403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dhurandhar V/S Avatar Fire And Ash Indian Box Office Clash: Did Ranveer Singh Beat James Cameron's Movie? Check
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)
Dhurandhar vs Avatar Fire and Ash: Both Dhurandhar and Avatar: Fire and Ash are holding their ground in theaters. James Cameron's film is making a ton of money worldwide. However, in India, it's getting some serious competition from Dhurandhar
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is beating James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash at the Indian box office, despite fewer shows and no IMAX. Here's a breakdown of both movies' earnings.Dhurandhar's box office success grew week by week, thanks to strong word-of-mouth. Despite a slow start, it bounced back, earning more in its second week than its first.It was thought Aditya Dhar's film would dip in its third week against Avatar: Fire and Ash. However, the Ranveer Singh starrer dominated, holding back the Hollywood blockbuster.Dhurandhar released on 5500 screens in India on Dec 5, netting ₹200 crore in week one and over ₹250 crore in week two. By Dec 19, its India earnings hit ₹460 crore.On Dec 19, Dhurandhar's screen count dropped by 40% as Avatar: Fire and Ash released on 3800 screens, taking over its IMAX and premium slots in major cities.On its first day, Avatar earned ₹19 crore net in India, while Dhurandhar made ₹22.50 crore. Dhurandhar pulled ahead over the weekend, adding ₹73 crore net vs. Avatar's ₹48 crore.By Monday, theaters in smaller towns favored the three-week-old Dhurandhar. While Avatar has earned just ₹70 crore net since release, Dhurandhar has crossed ₹100 crore in that time.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment