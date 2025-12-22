Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Govinda Upcoming Movies: Bhagam Bhag 2 To Partner 2 Check Full List Here


2025-12-22 10:06:40
Govinda recently revealed he hasn't been approached for the upcoming film 'Bhagam Bhag 2,' nor has anyone discussed it with him. However, there are a few other Govinda films expected to be released in 2026 and 2027. Check out the list

 

Though Govinda says he wasn't approached for 'Bhagam Bhag 2,' fans want the original trio with Akshay and Paresh back. His involvement in the sequel is still a mystery.

Director David Dhawan is making a sequel to the 2007 hit 'Partner.' Salman Khan hinted at a film with Govinda, sparking 'Partner 2' rumors, but nothing is official yet.

Govinda announced 'Duniyadari,' a remake of a 2013 Marathi film. He also mentioned 'Baayein Haath Ka Khel'.

This comedy was announced in 2022, but there's no update. Govinda is said to play the title role. He also revealed another film, 'Len Den: It's All About Business'.

