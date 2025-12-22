Ajay Devgn Upcoming Movies: Drishyam 3 To Dhamaal 4 Check Full List Here

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's film 'Drishyam 3' was recently announced, which has made fans very excited. So, let's find out which other sequels Ajay will be appearing in besides this film. Check full list here

Ajay Devgn's film 'Drishyam 3' has been announced. The movie is all set to rock the big screen. It will be released in theaters on October 2, 2026.

Ajay Devgn will also star in 'Dhamaal 4'. The film will also feature Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and more.

'Shaitaan 2' has been talked about for a while. Buzz about the sequel is growing. According to media reports, the film will be released in 2026, but the date isn't confirmed.

'Golmaal 5' is also on the list. Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn will create a storm once again with this film. It might hit theaters by 2027.

After the success of 'Raid' and 'Raid 2', the makers are planning a third part. However, its release date has not been announced yet.