Salman Khan Flaunts Ripped Body In Ahead Of His 60Th Birthday (PHOTOS)

Salman Khan is turning 60 on December 27. He was born in 1965 in Indore. According to reports, a lot is planned for Salman's birthday. Details are slowly coming out. Meanwhile, he shared his photos after a gym workout

Just a few minutes ago, Salman Khan shared 3 photos one after another on his Instagram. In these photos, he is seen flaunting his amazing body.

Salman Khan shared his photos from the gym. Sharing the photos, he wrote - Wish I look like this even at 60! Just 6 days to go. Fans are commenting like crazy on his photos.

Let us tell you, Salman Khan pays special attention to his fitness. He has also sweated it out in the gym for his upcoming film Battle of Galwan. He works out daily.

Just so you know, the teaser for Salman Khan's film Battle of Galwan will be released on his birthday, December 27. The movie posters will be revealed before the teaser.