Calling All Cosplayers: Join“Coscruise: Cosplay Championship At Sea”

StarCruises in collaboration with ACG Festiverse and AniMania Festival are taking cosplay to thrilling new heights with the launch of CosCruise: Cosplay Championship at Sea, Malaysia's first-ever onboard cosplay competition. This one-of-a-kind event invites cosplayers from Malaysia and across the region to showcase their creativity and passion while sailing aboard the Star Voyager. Set against the backdrop of theopen sea, the competition takes place from 2 – 6 February 2026 on a 4 Night cruise departingfrom Port Klang, with stops in Phuket and Singapore before returning to Port Klang.

Cosplayers can now submit their entries at from 12 December 2025 until 12 January 2026 (11:59 PM Malaysia time). Those with standout entrieswill be shortlisted and rewarded with a complimentary cruise on this exclusive sailing, where they will compete live at sea for the Grand Prize of RM2,000 and the prestigious title of First-Ever CosCruise Champion at Sea. Terms and conditions apply. The names of the shortlisted contestants will be announced on on 19 January 2026.

"CosCruise: Cosplay Championship at Sea is all about fun, creativity and celebratingfandoms like never before – this time, on the high seas! We're thrilled to welcome ourguests, alongside cosplayers from Malaysia and the region, for an unforgettableadventure aboard Star Voyager departing from Port Klang, where imagination trulymeets cruising," said Michael Goh, President of StarDream Cruises.

Cosplay fans and guests are invited to join this exciting cruise from 2 – 6 February 2026, departing from Port Klang, for a truly unforgettable adventure at sea! Enjoy a lineup of cosplay-themed activities, meet beloved characters and mingle with talented cosplayers fromnear and far. Whether young or young at heart, everyone is encouraged to dress up in cosplay and bring the fun to life, turning every moment aboard the Star Voyager into a truly memorable experience.

The CosCruise: Cosplay Championship at Sea is just one of the many exciting events aboardthe Star Voyager, which will call Port Klang home for nearly two months, from 19 December 2025 to 2 February 2026. Every week, Star Voyager sets sail with a choice of roundtrip cruises: a 3 Night cruise from Port Klang to Bintan & Singapore (departing every Friday) or a 4Night cruise to Phuket & Singapore (departing every Monday). All sailings return to PortKlang, making your holiday convenient and hassle-free.

Every StarCruises package offers exceptional value, starting with a variety of accommodationoptions. Guests can choose from Interior rooms, Oceanview rooms (with windows), or Balcony rooms - or indulge in the luxurious Palace Suites, which feature exclusive accessand 24-hour butler service. All guests also enjoy complimentary dining at selected restaurants, including The Lido, which offers a dedicated Halal-certified section for Muslim guests.

But that's not all - every cruise package also includes complimentary access to a wide rangeof onboard attractions and international entertainment. Popular highlights include the Adventure Park, Aqua Park & Waterslides, Kids Waterpark, Rock-Climbing Wall, Zipline, themed events and international stage performances at the Zodiac Theatre.

Fans who want to watch, cheer and be part of this one-of-a-kind cosplay extravaganza can join the fun by booking a cruise from 2–6 February at or throughour authorized travel agents. And don't miss out on our exclusive 12.12 Promotion -starting today, enjoy 12% off your booking, valid until 23 December 2025!

StarDream Cruises: The Cruise Line that Knows Asia Best.

Officially launched on 26 March 2025, StarDream Cruises combines over three decades of cruising expertise, usheringin a new era of extraordinary voyages across Asia and beyond. The cruise line introduces two iconic brands-StarCruises and Dream Cruises - each offering a distinct experience that honours the legacy of their predecessors while elevating the standard for world-class cruising in Asia.

StarCruises brings affordable, lifestyle-driven cruising to the Asian market with intimate, mid-sized ships that accommodate up to 2,000 guests, offering a more personal cruising experience across Southeast and East Asia aboardthe Star Voyager and Star Navigator cruise ships. Meanwhile, Dream Cruises redefines luxury cruising with expansive ships that cater to more than 3,000 guests, offering exclusive privileges and premium amenities. The Genting Dream, Dream Cruises' flagship, is homeported in Singapore year-round, sailing to various destinations in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.

With decades of experience in hospitality and cruising, StarDream Cruises is set to redefine the cruise experience, catering to a diverse range of markets, offering tailored experiences that appeal to various demographic segments.

