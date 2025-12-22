Marco Bitran Encourages Travelers To Seek Meaningful Connections In Israel

MENAFN - GetNews) Marco Bitran, Boston, MassachusettsReal estate investor and volunteer pilot highlights lessons learned during his recent volunteer trip, urging visitors to prepare thoughtfully and embrace cultural depth

After a week of volunteering in Israel, Marco Bitran is speaking out about what travelers can do to make their trips more rewarding, purposeful, and respectful. His message is simple: seeing the country isn't enough - connecting with its people and understanding its rhythms matters just as much.

Bitran recently joined a Volunteers for Israel program where 400 people from around the world worked together on a base near Tel Aviv, repacking medical kits and supporting logistical tasks.“Everyone came with different beliefs,” Bitran reflected,“but the work pulled us together. You quickly realize travel is as much about people as it is about places.”

His observations align with a broader travel trend. Israel welcomed over 3 million international visitors in 2023, contributing nearly 2.8% of the nation's GDP according to the Ministry of Tourism. While many stick to well-known highlights such as Jerusalem's Old City or the Dead Sea, Bitran emphasizes that meaningful experiences often happen off the beaten path.

“I wish I had spent more time in smaller towns and rural areas,” Bitran admitted.“The Galilee's hiking trails or the Nabatean ruins in the Negev show a side of Israel that most visitors miss.”

Common Travel Pitfalls

Bitran also warns that travelers often make avoidable mistakes that reduce the quality of their trips. Among the most common:



Not planning for Shabbat closures, leaving new arrivals stranded when buses and trains stop Friday evening to Saturday night.

Packing only for heat, despite Jerusalem's cool nights or sudden desert winds.

Rushing holy sites, treating them as checklist stops instead of allowing time for reflection.

Skipping regional foods, overlooking specialties like Yemenite malawach bread in Tel Aviv or Druze meals in the Carmel region. Overpacking itineraries, leaving no space for spontaneous encounters.

Practical Guidance

Based on his own experience, Bitran encourages future travelers to:



Prepare with small steps, like learning a few Hebrew phrases (todah, slicha) to build rapport.

Budget realistically, as Israel ranks among the 10 most expensive countries to visit (Numbeo 2024).

Engage locally, whether through cooking classes, kibbutz guesthouses, or community tours. Protect against the climate, noting that the Dead Sea region can reach 110°F (43°C) while Jerusalem may be 20 degrees cooler on the same day.

Bitran's reflections are not just about his own trip but about how anyone can travel with intention.“Travel isn't just about landmarks,” he said.“It's about the people you share them with, the moments in between the big sights, and being open to experiences you didn't plan.”

For those planning to visit Israel, he recommends slowing down, preparing thoughtfully, and leaving room for connection. Whether it's volunteering, chatting with market vendors, or exploring hidden sites like Ein Gedi Nature Reserve, the reward is a trip that goes beyond photographs.

“Start by doing your homework,” Bitran urged.“Respect the culture, plan around Shabbat, and most of all, give yourself time to connect. That's when travel truly becomes transformative.”