UK Belize To Strengthen Community-Led Fisheries Management

BELIZE – A team from the UK's Marine Management Organisation (MMO), is working in close partnership with Belize fisheries department, ministry of blue economy & marine conservation to engage with local fishers and gather feedback on their experiences with Managed Access Committees (MACs). MACs are part of the Managed Access Programme.

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment by the UK and Belize to protect marine ecosystems, support fisher livelihoods, and advance the principles of a resilient blue economy. By reinstating MACs, both nations aim to empower communities with greater ownership of marine resources, foster inclusive decision-making, and safeguard Belize's world-renowned Barrier Reef System for future generations.

Managed Access is a community rights-based fishing programme rolled out nationally in 2016, transitioning the fishery from open access to a territorial user-rights system. Its goal is to grow Belize's economy, improve fisher livelihoods, and protect the ecology of Belize's Barrier Reef System. MACs are a cornerstone of this system, designed to empower fishers as stewards of marine resources and provide a platform for collaboration between communities and managers.

Fisheries stakeholders have expressed strong support for reinstating these committees, emphasising the importance of inclusive representation (particularly involving youth, women, and individuals across the wider fisheries supply chain) and recognising MACs as an effective platform for improving communication between government and local communities.

Acting British High Commissioner to Belize, Alistair White, said:

“The UK is committed to working alongside Belize to advance shared priorities for ocean health, climate resilience, and sustainable livelihoods. Through initiatives like the reinstatement of Managed Access Committees, we are aiding our partners in strengthening fisheries governance and empowering local communities to play an active role in protecting marine resources. These efforts complement wider UK support for Belize's Blue Economy, biodiversity conservation, and climate action areas where collaboration is essential for long-term resilience.”

Isabel Martinez, fisheries officer, Belize fisheries department, ministry of blue economy & marine conservation, said:

“With assistance from the Marine Management Organisation, through the Ocean Country Partnership Programme (OCPP), Belize undertook an independent evaluation of the Managed Access Programme and is now advancing a Sustainable Blue Economies (SBE) Project to re-establish and operationalise the Managed Access Committees, which are a key component of the programme.

“The OCPP partnership has been crucial to the revitalisation of the Managed Access Programme and, through technical assistance provided, is helping to transform the evaluation into action by strengthening community participation in Belize's fisheries governance and supporting sustainable livelihoods for present and future generations.”

A second phase of engagement is planned between January and March, focusing on communities in Northern and Central Belize.

Joseph Peters, MMO Integrated Marine manager added:

“It was a privilege to work alongside Belize's fishing communities and the Government of Belize on this important initiative. This marks a significant step forward in ongoing efforts to enhance the Managed Access Programme, ensuring that local communities play an even greater role in sustainable fisheries management.”

Through this project, partners are collaborating closely with key stakeholders in fishing communities to understand local needs and address barriers to participation in successful MAC implementation, supporting Belize's long-term environmental and socio-economic goals.

This partnership underscores the vital role of collaboration in achieving sustainable ocean governance. By combining technical expertise with local knowledge, the UK and Belize are setting a benchmark for inclusive, community-driven fisheries management. As efforts progress into the next phase, stakeholders remain united in their vision: a thriving blue economy that safeguards marine biodiversity, strengthens coastal livelihoods, and ensures the resilience of Belize's Barrier Reef System for generations to come.

