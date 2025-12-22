Ways & Means Committee Advanced A Pro-America, Pro-Worker Trade Agenda In 2025

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

In 2025, the Ways and Means Committee helped advance a pro-America, pro-worker trade agenda – working alongside the Trump administration to achieve concrete wins for workers, establish a more level playing field for producers, and strengthen America's trade partnerships and supply chains.

“For the first time in a long time we have a leader in president Trump that is not shy about vigorously defending the interests of American workers, farmers, and businesses against efforts by foreign countries to discriminate against our exports, skirt our trade laws, and steal our intellectual property. In partnership with the Trump administration, the Ways and Means Committee spent this year addressing our nation's top trade and enforcement priorities, including by often meeting face-to-face with Administration officials and foreign leaders. We ended China's abuse of our de minimis trade policy and Canada's attempts to impose an unfair digital services tax on American innovators. The Committee helped pave the way for serious and successful trade negotiations going forward – whether it's with neighboring nations under the USMCA or the countries of Africa to secure access to critical minerals,” says Ways and Means Committee chairman Jason Smith (MO-08.

Key policy achievements:



Conducted 11 hearings and roundtables focused on America's Trade Negotiation and Enforcement Strategy.

Ended use of the de minimis trade loophole that facilitated Chinese evasion of U.S. tariffs and allowed fentanyl to cross our border.

Ended Canada's discriminatory Digital Services Tax (DST) against US job creators and prioritized the prevention of DSTs and other discriminatory taxes in all ongoing trade negotiations with threat of retaliation in response to imposition of such taxes on US companies.

Approved an extension of the trade program with Africa and Haiti to improve American security, counter China, and secure access to critical minerals.

Passed legislation giving Customs and Border Protection and private sector industry new tools to combat counterfeit goods. Began scheduled review of the US-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement before July 1, 2026 deadline.

