Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Partisan Agents Conduct Recon At Key Russian Naval Facility In Sevastopol

Partisan Agents Conduct Recon At Key Russian Naval Facility In Sevastopol


2025-12-22 08:02:58
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by ATESH on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

MENAFN22122025000193011044ID1110514695



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search