Moi Organises Unified Gulf Inmates Week 2025 Under Slogan Towards The Path Of Reform

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Interior (MOI), represented by the Correctional and Rehabilitation Institutions Department, is organising the Unified Gulf Inmates Week 2025 under the slogan "Towards the Path of Reform," from December 22 to 25.

The week's activities began with an opening ceremony held at the U-Venue Theater, attended by Director General of Public Security Major General Mohammed Jassim Al Sulaiti, and Director of the Correctional and Rehabilitation Institutions Department Major General Nasser Mohammed Issa Al Sayed, along with a number of department directors from the Ministry of Interior and representatives of participating entities.

The opening ceremony featured a theatrical performance depicting the life of an inmate and highlighting the care and rehabilitation programs offered to reintegrate them into society.

The week's activities continue with an awareness exhibition at Villaggio Mall, showcasing the inmates' creativity and artistic and craft skills.

The exhibition will run until December 25, daily from 10am to 10pm.

The week aims to highlight reform efforts in penal and correctional institutions across the GCC countries, introduce the rehabilitation, education, and training programs offered to inmates, and empower them to showcase their acquired skills and abilities.

It also seeks to boost inmates' motivation to continue on the path of reform and raise public awareness of the role of penal and correctional institutions.

Director of the Penal and Correctional Institutions Department Major General Nasser Mohammed Issa Al Sayed explained that organising the Unified Gulf Inmate Week underscores the institution's commitment to developing reform and rehabilitation programs and highlighting efforts to promote positive behavior and develop inmates' capabilities.

He emphasised that reform and rehabilitation are key pillars of the work of penal and correctional institutions.

Al Sayed added that the care and rehabilitation programs implemented by the department form a fundamental pillar in empowering inmates to build a new path based on responsibility and positive reintegration.

He explained that these efforts rely on integration with relevant entities to enhance training, education, and employment opportunities, thereby supporting inmates and elevating their role as productive members of society.

He emphasised that the institution's efforts to enable inmates to reintegrate into society as active and influential members stem from its belief that human rehabilitation is fundamental.

He also acknowledged the role of government departments and civil society organisations and their fruitful cooperation in strengthening the rehabilitation and reform program for inmates.

For his part, Assistant Director of the Correctional and Rehabilitation Institutions Department Colonel Yousef Bilal Al Abdullah explained that this week represents an important annual milestone in highlighting the efforts made to care for, rehabilitate, and empower inmates to overcome their mistakes and return to society as productive and responsible individuals.

He also emphasised the pivotal role of correctional institutions in reforming behavior, cultivating positive values, and building the inmate's character on sound educational and social foundations.

Al Abdullah added that the institution believes that when given the opportunity and provided with family and community support and appropriate rehabilitation, inmates can become productive members of society who respect the law and contribute positively to their communities.

The opening ceremony featured a theatrical performance highlighting the importance of community and institutional cooperation in giving inmates a second chance based on trust, support, and inclusion.

The performance emphasised that true rehabilitation is not confined to the prison walls but extends to the community that welcomes inmates back after their release.

Several departments within the Ministry of Interior are participating in the Gulf Inmates Week exhibition, including the Correctional and Rehabilitation Institutions Department, the General Directorate of Drug Enforcement, the Human Rights Department, the Juvenile Police Department, and the Medical Services Department. Also participating are the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, the Ministry of Social Development and Family, the Ministry of Sports and Youth, and the Qatar Red Crescent Society.

The exhibition offers visitors the opportunity to view the inmates' creative works and artistic skills, reflecting the rehabilitation and development they have undergone, and providing an inspiring example of their productivity and creativity.