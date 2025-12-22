WCH Bestows Medal Of Excellence On Kenyan Lawmaker Dr. Architect Gideon Mutemi Mulyungi During Royal Ugandan Jubilee







In a magnificent display of international diplomacy and recognition, We Care for Humanity (WCH) officially conferred the Medal of Excellence for Architectural Leadership & Public Service upon Hon. Dr. Architect Gideon Mutemi Mulyungi, MP, EBS, CBS, of Kenya.

The prestigious ceremony took place during the 21st Crowning Anniversary of the King of Buruuli, His Majesty Constantine Butamanya Mwogezi, in Nakasongola, Uganda. In the presence of a distinguished assembly of global monarchs, government officials, and thousands of subjects, the award was presented immediately following a powerful keynote address by HRH Queen Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura.

A Legacy of Visionary Leadership Hon. Dr. Gideon Mulyungi, currently representing the Mwingi Central Constituency in Kenya's National Assembly, is a towering figure in both the architectural and political landscapes of East Africa. A former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Works, Dr. Mulyungi is a fellow of the Architectural Association of Kenya and has been instrumental in shaping the infrastructure and policy of his nation. His career is marked by the prestigious Elder of the Burning Spear (EBS) and Chief of the Burning Spear (CBS) honors, reflecting his profound contribution to Kenyan society.







A Personal Tribute from Queen Mariam

Reflecting on the conferment, Queen Mariam shared a heartfelt endorsement of the Kenyan lawmaker: "I have never seen a politician so genuinely loved by his people. Having spent significant time with him in both Uganda and Kenya, I have witnessed firsthand the tangible impact he has on his community. Dr. Mulyungi does not just lead; he serves with a heart for humanity that is rare in modern politics."

Strengthening East African Ties

The recognition of Dr. Mulyungi at a Ugandan Royal Jubilee underscores the mission of We Care for Humanity to foster regional unity and celebrate leaders who utilize their professional expertise for the public good. His architectural background, combined with his legislative influence, has made him a beacon of sustainable development and community empowerment in the region.

About We Care for Humanity (WCH)

Founded by HRH Queen Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura, We Care for Humanity is an international non-profit organization promoting peace, education, and health. The WCH Medal of Excellence is awarded to individuals who demonstrate extraordinary leadership and a selfless commitment to the betterment of society.