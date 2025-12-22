Seventy Years In The Wild: William J. Harris Reveals How Failure, Patience, And Laughter Redefine Success

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Trails Tribulations and Triumphs: A book of special short stories distilled from 70 years of hunting and fishing by William J Harris"Perfect for outdoor enthusiasts, armchair adventurers, and anyone seeking inspiration beyond the digital world, Trials, Tribulations, and Triumphs proves that life's richest rewards are often found where control is impossible and laughter is unavoidable.

What if the lessons we need most aren't online, but on a mountain slope, in the stillness of a river, or in the chaos of a hunting trip gone spectacularly wrong?

In Trials, Tribulations, and Triumphs, William J. Harris invites readers into a life spent chasing adventure and learning from the unpredictable. Across seven decades, Harris has faced dented trucks, missed shots, and eight-hour battles with record-breaking fish. He has navigated snow-choked slopes, chaotic backcountry camps, and fishing battles that test patience, skill, and endurance in ways no algorithm or screen could ever teach.

But this is more than a memoir of wilderness exploits. Harris's stories reveal universal truths about resilience, patience, humility, and the unshakable bonds forged through shared challenges. Each mishap, miscalculation, and unexpected triumph is a lesson in living fully, embracing failure, and finding joy in the unpredictable rhythm of nature.

Perfect for outdoor enthusiasts, armchair adventurers, and anyone seeking inspiration beyond the digital world, Trials, Tribulations, and Triumphs proves that life's richest rewards are often found where control is impossible and laughter is unavoidable.

About the Author

William J. Harris has been immersed in the outdoors since he was a young boy, starting with fishing at the age of ten and later expanding his passions to include hunting. His decades of experience have given him a wealth of stories, skills, and insights that he now shares through his writing.

In his twenties, Harris wrote High Cascade Goat Hunt and submitted it to Outdoor Life Magazine, hoping to see it in print. Though the magazine had no space for the piece, they offered him a spot in their Northwest Regions section. At the time, Harris's burgeoning dental practice required his full attention, and he had to pass on the opportunity.

Now, nearly 60 years later and in retirement, Harris has returned to writing with renewed enthusiasm, bringing a lifetime of adventures, humor, and hard-earned wisdom to readers in his memoir, Trials, Tribulations, and Triumphs.

Availability

Book Name: Trails, Tribulations, and Triumphs: A book of special short stories distilled from 70 years of hunting and fishing

Author Name: William J Harris

Amazon:

Barnes & Noble: