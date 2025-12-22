Revcrease Redefines Contractor Growth, Drives $94 Million In Annual Cash Collected Nationwide

In an industry where contractors often struggle with unreliable leads and unclear return on investment, RevCrease, formerly known as Remodeling Boost, is setting a new standard for measurable growth. The company reports that its systems have contributed to 94 million dollars in annual cash collected by contractor partners across the United States, positioning RevCrease as one of the most effective growth platforms in the home services space.

Since its launch, RevCrease has partnered with more than 80 active contractors nationwide while maintaining a strict one partner per city model. This exclusivity driven approach has resulted in a 91 percent client retention rate, a figure that significantly exceeds industry averages and reflects long term partner confidence.

From Generic Leads to Booked Appointments

Unlike traditional marketing agencies that focus on raw lead volume, RevCrease operates on an appointment first model. Contractors receive pre qualified, homeowner booked appointments placed directly onto their calendars, allowing them to focus on closing jobs rather than chasing prospects.

The company reports that most partners generate an additional 200,000 to 300,000 dollars in closed projects within six months by working exclusively with homeowners who are ready to buy.

“Contractors do not need more leads. They need real conversations with serious buyers,” a RevCrease spokesperson stated.“Our entire system is built around certainty, tracking, and accountability from the first click to the signed contract.”

The Numbers Behind the Model

RevCrease attributes its performance to a full funnel system that combines market specific advertising, conversion focused landing pages, automated follow up, and real time performance tracking. Every lead, appointment, and outcome is measured, eliminating guesswork and providing partners with full visibility into their return.

With project values in home services often ranging from 10,000 to well over 100,000 dollars, even a small increase in close rate can dramatically impact annual revenue. RevCrease partners report that a single closed job frequently covers an entire month of growth costs.

Built as a Partner, Not a Vendor

RevCrease positions itself as a growth partner rather than a traditional agency. The company offers a 90 day results guarantee, no long term contracts, and market exclusivity to ensure partners never compete against another RevCrease client in their own city.

This structure has helped the company scale while preserving results for existing partners.

Looking Ahead

RevCrease continues to expand selectively, onboarding new partners only in open markets. As demand for performance based growth systems increases, the company aims to maintain its exclusivity driven approach while continuing to help contractors build predictable revenue pipelines.

Contractors interested in learning more can visit to schedule a strategy call.