Survey Examines Public Perspectives In Venezuela On National Priorities And International Engagement

MENAFN - GetNews)A recent nationwide public opinion survey conducted in December 2025 offers insight into how Venezuelans view issues related to national priorities, economic stability, and international engagement, according to data released by research firm DataViva.

The survey was conducted between December 16 and 17, 2025, and included 2,000 telephone interviews with respondents across the country. DataViva reported a 95% confidence level and a margin of error of ±1.2%, providing a statistically representative overview of public sentiment. According to the findings, many respondents indicated that national management of strategic resources remains an important consideration when evaluating long-term economic development and stability. Participants expressed interest in approaches they believe could support domestic growth and sustainability.

The survey also explored public attitudes toward international trade and security-related scenarios. Responses suggested that respondents are attentive to the potential economic and humanitarian effects of large-scale international measures, particularly those that could affect everyday commercial activity or access to goods and services.

In addition, participants were asked about broader international relations. The results indicate a general preference for diplomatic dialogue and cooperation as mechanisms for addressing international differences, with respondents emphasizing stability and constructive engagement. When presented with hypothetical scenarios involving external military involvement, respondents largely favored peaceful approaches and underscored the importance of minimizing disruption to civilian life and economic activity.

Overall, the survey highlights common themes among respondents, including interest in economic resilience, social stability, and constructive international relations. The findings contribute to a broader understanding of public perspectives in Venezuela during a period of ongoing global and regional discussion.