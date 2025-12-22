Record-Breaking Rush: Eight Car Carriers Race To Mombasa As Kenya's 2018 Vehicle Deadline Looms

MENAFN - GetNews) Over 4,700 vehicles arriving in 10 days as Kenya importers beat strict December 31 age limit cutoff

LONDON, ENGLAND - The Port of Mombasa is experiencing an unprecedented surge in vehicle imports as eight car carrier vessels prepare to dock within the next 10 days, delivering more than 4,700 vehicles before Kenya's strict December 31 deadline. This extraordinary volume-typically seen over an entire month-underscores the urgency facing importers as Kenya's eight-year age limit rule takes effect for 2018-registered vehicles.

According to Kenya Ports Authority schedules, the first two vessels arrive on Saturday, December 21, followed by two more on Christmas Day, with additional ships docking through December 29. The rush highlights the challenges and strategic planning required for international vehicle exports to African markets, particularly as regulatory deadlines intersect with global shipping complexities.

"This year-end surge demonstrates both the robust demand for quality used vehicles in Kenya and the industry's ability to navigate complex regulatory frameworks," says Eric Muhanji of Carluv Ltd., a London-based vehicle export specialist. "Understanding Kenya's eight-year age limit rule and planning shipments months in advance is crucial for successful market entry."

Kenya's regulations, governed by Standard KS 1515:2000, stipulate that used vehicle imports must be less than eight years old from their date of first registration. Certificates of Roadworthiness for 2018-registered vehicles become invalid after December 31, 2025, making timely arrival critical. From January 1, 2026, only vehicles first registered in 2019 or later will be permitted entry.

The Kenyan used vehicle market represents a significant opportunity for UK exporters, with the country importing 72,482 units in 2024-a 3.1% increase from 2023's 70,275 units. While Japan dominates with approximately 80% market share, the UK holds around 5%, particularly strong in European luxury brands and right-hand drive vehicles suited to Kenya's requirements.

Last year's imports faced additional challenges when Houthi Rebel attacks in the Red Sea forced shipping lines to reroute around the Cape of Good Hope, extending transit times from 24 days to over 40 days. Despite these disruptions, importers successfully navigated the deadline through early booking strategies-typically placing orders in October and November for December arrivals.

The used vehicle segment drives approximately Sh60 billion (£370 million) annually in Kenya, with price points ranging from Sh700,000 (£4,300) for entry-level units to Sh2.5 million (£15,400) for average imports-making vehicle ownership accessible to middle-class Kenyan buyers.

Industry leaders emphasize that successful exporting to Kenya requires understanding not only age restrictions but also comprehensive duty calculations, inspection requirements, and documentation processes. All imports must pass pre-shipment inspection and carry valid Certificates of Roadworthiness from Kenya Bureau of Standards-contracted agencies.

As the 2018 window closes, attention now turns to 2019 models, which face their own December 31, 2026 deadline-continuing the annual cycle that shapes Kenya's vehicle import landscape.

