Minister Noelie Elykem Announces GLORY 2025 ATLANTA: The 8Th Edition Of The Global Worship Movement Arrives In The USA

Her journey into ministry began in 1999 when she joined her church choir and surrendered her life to Christ, responding to the divine call to serve. In 2003, she independently produced her debut album, “I Owe Jesus,” becoming one of the pioneers of the gospel music industry in Togo and inspiring generations of worshippers, both young and old.

Recognized for her unique ability to minister across cultures, languages, and musical genres, Minister Elykem quickly carried her ministry beyond her homeland. Since 2006, she has toured the world, impacting nations with her powerful voice, anointing, and unwavering devotion to God. She has released four albums and several notable singles, including“More of Jesus,”“My Maker,”“Mafa O,” and“Les Montagnes Disparaissent,” all available on major music platforms.







An award-winning recording artist, Minister Elykem is also a devoted woman of God, mother, entrepreneur, event producer, and promoter. She gracefully balances business, career, and ministry under Elykem Enterprise, a Georgia-registered LLC she founded in obedience to God's leading. Her influence extends far beyond music-she is a visionary leader dedicated to empowering others and elevating gospel talent around the world.

One of the most notable expressions of her ministry is GLORY, an annual worship gathering launched in 2017. Known as“the gathering of worshippers,” GLORY has united thousands of believers and unveiled emerging worship talents from across Togo, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Benin, Ghana, Nigeria, Congo, France, Belgium, Germany, the USA, South Africa, and more. The event has hosted renowned gospel figures such as Rebecca Malope, Sandra Mbuyi, Deborah Lukalu, Marcel Mbougou, Mercy Chinwo, Steve Crown, Judikay, Ntokozo Mbambo, and many others.

GLORY 2025 ATLANTA: First USA Edition

This year marks a historic milestone for the movement as Minister Noelie Elykem announces GLORY 2025 ATLANTA, the 8th edition and the first-ever edition hosted in the United States, following successful gatherings in South Africa, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, and Togo, where the 7th edition drew massive participation.

GLORY 2025 ATLANTA is set to take place on:

December 27th, 2025

5:00 PM

RCCG – City of David Atlanta (New Auditorium)

This edition will feature notorious and widely celebrated international worship leaders, with a combined audience reach of over 13.5 million subscribers across all guest artists' platforms.

The ministry anticipates:



500 in-person attendees

5,000 live virtual viewers Millions of delayed-streaming views globally

Event information & registration:

As her mission continues to unfold, Minister Noelie Elykem remains committed to spreading the message of Jesus Christ to the nations. She stays actively engaged with her global community through social media, where she can be found as Noelie Elykem on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

For media inquiries, bookings, or partnership opportunities, please contact Elykem Enterprise and their PR Team here:

