Arklyz AG Completes Acquisition Of Gabor Shoes Gmbh

Stans, Switzerland & Rosenheim, Germany - 22nd December, 2025 - Arklyz AG (“Arklyz”), a global group active in sports, lifestyle, and fashion, today announced the successful closing of its acquisition of Gabor Shoes GmbH (“Gabor”), one of Europe's leading footwear brands.

All customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions have been satisfied, and the transaction has now been completed. As previously announced, Arklyz has acquired 100% of the shares of Gabor Shoes GmbH and its operating subsidiaries. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rosenheim, Germany, Gabor is one of Europe's most established footwear brands, known for its combination of comfort, quality, and modern design. The brand serves customers in more than 60 countries, with wholesale partners playing a central role in bringing Gabor collections to consumers around the world.

With the transaction now closed, Gabor continues to operate as same trusted brand retailers and consumers know and value, continuing under its existing brand, leadership team, and operational structure. As part of the Arklyz group, Gabor will benefit from enhanced international capabilities, enhanced digital experiences, and expanded operational support, enabling closer collaboration with retail partners, improved service levels, and continued product innovation - all while preserving Gabor's heritage and brand DNA.

“This is an important milestone for Gabor,” said Stefan Bloechinger, CEO of Gabor Shoes GmbH.“With Arklyz as our new partner, we are well positioned to continue growing the brand in a stable and forward-looking way. Our focus remains on our customers, our partners, and our employees - and on delivering the quality and comfort that define Gabor.”

“Gabor is a brand with heart, heritage, and an incredibly strong connection to its customers,” said Param Singh, Owner & CEO of Arklyz.“We are proud to welcome Gabor to Arklyz and are excited to work closely with the Gabor team to build on its solid foundation and unlock long-term, sustainable growth while preserving everything that makes Gabor special.”

The acquisition further strengthens Arklyz's position in the premium footwear segment and represents an important milestone in the group's strategy to build a diversified global portfolio across sports, footwear and lifestyle categories.

About Arklyz AG

Headquartered in Stans, Switzerland, Arklyz AG is a diversified group operating across sports, lifestyle, and fashion. Its activities span manufacturing, brand management, distribution, retail, and e-commerce. Arklyz owns, operates and distributes several recognized brands, licences, and retail networks, including The Athlete's Foot, Asphaltgold, Intersocks, Arkrod, LLOYD, Crocs, Salomon or HEAD.

About Gabor Shoes GmbH

Based in Rosenheim, Germany, Gabor Shoes GmbH is one of Europe's leading premium footwear brands. Renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship, comfort, and contemporary design, Gabor offers an extensive range of women's and men's shoes available in more than 60 countries worldwide. The company operates an integrated omnichannel model, combining strong wholesale and retail partnerships with a network of mono-brand stores and a growing international e-commerce platform at