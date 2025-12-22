Maryann Misiolek Encourages Everyday Community Action Through Sustainable Home Improvement

MENAFN - GetNews)



Maryann Misiolek, Hummelstown PennsylvaniaReal estate investor highlights the power of small, consistent efforts in neighbourhood renewal following new feature interview

Real estate investor and community leader Maryann Misiolek, recently featured in an in-depth interview exploring her career and philosophy, is urging individuals and families to take simple, practical steps toward improving their neighbourhoods. Drawing on more than two decades of experience restoring properties across Central Pennsylvania, Misiolek says meaningful change doesn't begin with large budgets - it begins with consistent, hands-on action.

“In renovation and in life, small steps matter,” Misiolek said.“You don't need to overhaul an entire home to make a difference. Paint a room, fix a railing, plant flowers. Small improvements create pride, and pride creates safer, stronger communities.”

Her message comes at a time when community infrastructure is showing visible strain. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, nearly 40% of American homes are more than 50 years old, and many require maintenance beyond what owners feel prepared to tackle. Misiolek says the solution starts with empowering people - not intimidating them.

“People underestimate what consistency can do,” she added.“A little bit of work each week adds up. You don't have to be a contractor to care about where you live.”

Misiolek also emphasized the growing importance of sustainable renovation practices. She has incorporated reclaimed materials and energy-efficient updates across many of her projects.“Sustainability doesn't have to be complicated,” she explained.“Something as simple as reusing old wood or replacing outdated fixtures can reduce waste and help the environment.”

A Call for Grassroots Effort

Rather than encouraging people to spend money or start big projects, Misiolek advocates for community-driven acts that build momentum: helping a neighbour, joining a local clean-up, or learning one new repair skill.

“When you feel overwhelmed, take one step,” she said.“Walk your street. Look at what needs care. Start small, stay consistent - that's the mindset that rebuilt my career and the homes we work on.”

Her philosophy is rooted in years of balancing business, family, and volunteer leadership - including her work with Helping Hands at St. Ann Byzantine Catholic Church.

“Our neighbourhoods won't improve because someone else steps in,” she said.“They improve because we choose to do the work, even when it's not glamorous.”

Misiolek encourages residents to:



Identify one small repair or improvement they can make at home this month

Reduce waste by repurposing or donating usable materials

Offer help to a neighbour who may not have the skills or ability to make repairs

Participate in a local community clean-up or volunteer project Learn one new DIY skill - even something as simple as patching drywall or painting trim

“You don't need perfection,” Misiolek said.“You just need willingness. Stronger communities begin with personal responsibility and shared effort.”

For more about Maryann's community involvement, visit the Helping Hands outreach page at St. Ann Byzantine Catholic Church:.

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About Maryann Misiolek

Maryann Misiolek is a real estate investor and owner of MarDav Enterprises, LLC in Hummelstown, Pennsylvania. With over two decades of experience restoring homes across Central PA, she is known for her hands-on approach and commitment to community improvement through thoughtful, consistent renovation work.