Artist Jacque Cook Texas Urges Communities To Embrace Creativity As A Tool For Emotional Well-Being

MENAFN - GetNews)



Jacque Cook, Argyle, TX, USA artist highlights the power of hands-on artmaking after new feature interview

Following her newly released in-depth interview, Argyle-based artist Jacque Cook is raising awareness about the importance of everyday creativity and emotional expression through hands-on artmaking. Drawing from her own career and personal experiences, Cook is encouraging individuals, families, and communities to make space for small creative acts that support connection, reflection, and well-being.

“Art doesn't have to start with a masterpiece,” Cook says.“It can start with clay under your fingernails or a five-minute sketch. Small creative habits help us process life in ways we don't always have words for.”

Studies support her message. According to the World Health Organization, engaging in creative activity for just 20 minutes can reduce stress levels by up to 75%, and research from the American Journal of Public Health shows that participation in arts programs is linked to improved mental health, stronger social bonds, and lower feelings of isolation.

Cook believes these benefits are becoming more important as people face increasing pressure, digital fatigue, and lack of downtime.“We move fast, scroll fast, and think fast,” she notes.“But creativity slows us down. It reconnects us with ourselves and with each other.”

Her interview emphasizes practical approaches, including daily creative routines, embracing mistakes, and sharing unfinished work within communities.“The 'messy middle' of a project is where real growth happens,” she says.“When we only share perfect results, we lose the human part of the process.”

Cook is also advocating for more community-led art experiences - informal workshops, open studios, neighborhood projects, and accessible creative spaces.“You don't need formal training,” she explains.“You just need a willingness to try. Creativity belongs to everyone.”

What People Can Do Right Now

Cook encourages individuals to take simple, self-guided steps to bring creativity into their lives:



Create something small each day - a quick sketch, a texture study, a pinch-pot, or a journal entry.

Share your process, not just the final result, with a friend or local group.

Step away from your workspace when you feel stuck to reset perspective. Start or join a community“process night,” where people bring half-finished ideas and talk through them.

“These tiny acts add up,” Cook says.“We become more grounded and more connected. Creativity isn't a luxury - it's a tool we all have.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About Jacque Cook

Jacque Cook is a multidisciplinary artist from Argyle, Texas, known for her pottery, sculpture, and painting that explore texture, emotion, and the human experience. Her work blends traditional techniques with modern expression, and she is a strong advocate for community-based art and accessible creative education.