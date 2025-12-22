The Boulder Group Arranges Sale Of Net Leased Walgreens In Tampa MSA

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Boulder Group, a net leased investment brokerage firm completed the sale of a single tenant Walgreens located at 5400 Doctor Martin Luther King Boulevard in Saint Petersburg, Florida for $5,500,000.

The 20,921-square-foot building is located at the signalized intersection with a traffic count of 39,800 vehicles per day. The property benefits from its proximity to major roads like Interstate 275 (155,000 VPD) and 4th Street (37,500 VPD). The property sits within a densely populated five-mile radius of over 247,000 residents, boasting an average household income of $104,303. The property is also surrounded by local demand drivers such as Northeast High School (1,700+ students), Shorecrest Preparatory School, and the Academy of Information Technology. The asset is also within walking distance of the newly built 415-unit Arya apartment complex.

Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group represented both sides in the transaction. The seller is a Southeast investment based company, and the buyer was in a 1031 exchange.

Walgreens is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., a global leader in retail pharmacy. As America's most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and wellbeing of every community in America. Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood destination serving approximately 8 million customers each day.

“Walgreens has successfully operated from this location for decades” said Randy Blankstein, President of The Boulder Group. Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group, added,“Drug stores in premium states like Florida continue to trade actively despite challenges in the sector.”

About The Boulder Group

The Boulder Group is a boutique investment real estate service firm specializing in single tenant net lease properties. The firm provides a full range of brokerage, advisory, and financing services nationwide to a substantial and diversified client base, which includes high-net-worth individuals, developers, REITs, partnerships and institutional investment funds. Founded in 1997, the firm has arranged the acquisition and disposition of over $9 billion of single tenant net lease real estate transactions. From 2013-2024, the firm was ranked in the top 10 companies in the nation for single tenant retail transactions by both Real Capital Analytics and CoStar. The Boulder Group is headquartered in suburban Chicago and has an office in Denver.

