Japan Plans To Restart World's Largest Nuclear Power Plant In Niigata

Amman, Dec. 22 (Petra) – Japan intends to restart the world's largest nuclear power plant in the Niigata region.According to Japan's Kyodo News agency, Tokyo Electric Power Company is studying the restart of the first of seven reactors at the plant on Jan. 20, pending approval.The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant, located about 220 kilometers northwest of Tokyo, was among 54 reactors that were shut down after a massive earthquake and tsunami caused their disruption.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.