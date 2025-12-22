Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Japan Plans To Restart World's Largest Nuclear Power Plant In Niigata


2025-12-22 07:07:21
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Dec. 22 (Petra) – Japan intends to restart the world's largest nuclear power plant in the Niigata region.
According to Japan's Kyodo News agency, Tokyo Electric Power Company is studying the restart of the first of seven reactors at the plant on Jan. 20, pending approval.
The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant, located about 220 kilometers northwest of Tokyo, was among 54 reactors that were shut down after a massive earthquake and tsunami caused their disruption.

Jordan News Agency

