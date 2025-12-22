Zelensky: US Delegation Returns To Ukraine, Report On Negotiations Expected In Morning

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state made the announcement during an evening address, according to Ukrinform.

According to the President, during the negotiations, the Ukrainian and American delegations paid considerable attention to the formation of basic agreements.

“Today, our negotiating team is returning after meetings in America with representatives of President Trump, and tomorrow morning I expect a full report on the documents prepared,” Zelensky said.

He specified that this refers, in particular, to documents on security guarantees and the main framework document.

“A lot of work has been done, primarily on the documents on security guarantees, as well as on the 20 points of the main document – the basic framework discussed by the Ukrainian and American delegations,” the President said.

Zelensky announced that the report would be presented by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov.

“Rustem Umerov and Andriy Hnatov will report tomorrow,” he said. The President also emphasized the importance of the US's role in achieving a clear position on ending Russian aggression.

“It is important that the American side be able to get a response from Russia - a real willingness on the part of this state to focus on something other than aggression,” Zelensky emphasized.

At the same time, the head of state expressed skepticism about the Russian leadership's willingness to change its behavior without strong international pressure.

“After so many years of first hybrid warfare and now full-scale war, it is hard to believe that Putin will be able to live without killings and invasions,” he said.

According to the President, economic levers remain the key factors in deterring Russia.

“Lowering the price of Russian oil, strong international sanctions, and continuing all other forms of pressure are what will convince even such a stubborn person,” Zelensky emphasized.

He added that Russia's ability to wage war directly depends on its financial resources.

“Putin is waging war as long as he has money to buy the loyalty of his entourage and the Russian population, and at the same time pay for killings on the front lines,” the president stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, the President previously stated that the basic set of draft documents within the peace plan is ready

"In my opinion, everything we needed to do for the first drafts is already there. There are 20 points in the plan. Perhaps not everything is perfect, but the plan is there. There are security guarantees between us, the European Union, and the United States -a framework document. There is a separate document between us and the United States - bilateral security guarantees. It is these that will have to be considered by the United States Congress, with details and closed annexes," Zelensky said.

