Zelensky On Ukrainian Diplomatic Strikes: Results Seen Almost Every Day

According to Zelensky, the results of Ukrainian diplomatic strikes are noticeable almost every day, especially in the field of Russian oil exports.

“I am grateful to all our soldiers for the diplomatic strikes - now there are results almost every day. This is especially noticeable in diplomatic strikes against Russian oil exports,” he said.

The president emphasized the importance of coordinated international pressure on Russia's energy revenues, noting:“It is good that the European Union, America, and other partners are putting pressure on Russian gas and oil exports.”

The head of state also pointed out the problems that Russian tankers are increasingly facing.

“The tankers that Russia uses to finance the war and maintain Putin's friends are increasingly encountering problems in key water areas,” he said.

In addition, Zelensky announced further expansion of sanctions pressure.“There will be new international sanctions against tankers and the entire infrastructure of such exports: companies, insurers, captains, and crews, of course,” the head of state assured.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of December 22, drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine struck the Tamanneftegaz marine oil termina in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

The General Staff confirmed the destruction of this oil terminal, as well as a number of other facilities in the territory of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia.

