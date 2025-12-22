Defense Forces Do Not Confirm Russian Control Over Hill In Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on television by Viktor Trehubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

Commenting on the Russian side's statements, Trehubov noted that there had been combat clashes in Vysoke, but without any significant advances by the enemy.

“There were attempts by the Russians to enter the village of Vysoke, but I cannot confirm Russian control over the highest point at this time,” he said.

According to the representative of the Joint Forces Operation, the village is a border village, but there is no information about Russian units being entrenched there.

Border battles continue in Hrabovske,region - AFU

“There were battles there. I had no information that they had managed to make any serious advances. It is a border settlement, but I have no information that they have established a foothold there,” Trehubov emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, 100 combat clashes have been recorded on the front line since the beginning of the day, with fighting continuing on seven fronts, with the enemy continuing to exert the most pressure on the Pokrovsk direction.

Photo: screenshot from video