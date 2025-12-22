Nearly 147,000 People Evacuated From Frontline Areas In Six Months

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

About 92,400 people were evacuated from Donetsk region, more than 35,000 from Dnipropetrovsk region, over 4,400 from Sumy region, more than 3,700 from Kherson region, over 8,300 from Kharkiv region, and more than 2,800 from Zaporizhzhia region.

Evacuation measures are ongoing. They are being carried out by the State Emergency Service jointly with the National Police, local communities, volunteers, and international partners.

Special State Emergency Service Phoenix units and police special forces known as White Angel are operating directly in frontline areas. They are equipped with armored vehicles, medical supplies, and the necessary equipment to transport people with limited mobility.

The Ministry emphasizes that if the security situation in a community deteriorates, it is important not to delay the decision to evacuate. At present, conditions are in place for people to leave in an organized and safe manner and to count on further support.

As many as 21 transit centers for receiving evacuees are operating across Ukraine. There, people receive comprehensive assistance, including humanitarian, medical, psychological, legal, and social support. Evacuees are helped to restore documents, apply for payments and social services, and receive financial assistance from the state and humanitarian organizations.

Currently, the largest numbers of evacuees are being received by centers located in Pavlohrad and Voloske in Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as in Lozova in Kharkiv region.

The total number of beds in temporary accommodation facilities for internally displaced persons exceeds 80,500, of which more than 7,300 remain available for settlement.

Regional military administrations are also deploying additional beds for evacuees. As of December 1, more than 15,200 additional beds have been set up, including about 396 for people with limited mobility.

Ukraine demands immediate return of people taken by Russians from Sumy region – Lubinets

As previously reported by Ukrinform, some residents of Krasnopillia community in Sumy region, who had previously refused to leave, were evacuated by armored vehicles in recent days.

Photo: Ministry for Communities and Territories Development