MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Tajiri Resources Announces Results of AGM

December 22, 2025 4:07 PM EST | Source: Tajiri Resources Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2025) - Tajiri Resources Corp. (TSXV: TAJ) (the "Company") is providing results from the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held December 22nd in New Westminster, British Columbia, Canada.

During the meeting shareholders of the Company unanimously:



Appointed De Visser Gray LLP as the auditor of the Company for the financial year ending April 30, 2026, and authorized the board of directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor;

Ratified and approved the Company's new 10% rolling stock option plan; Elected Messrs. Graham Keevil, Dominic O'Sullivan, Robert Power, Bilal Bhamji and Roger Connors to the board of Directors until the next Annual General Meeting.

Subsequent to the annual meeting, the board of directors appointed the following people as officers of the corporation until the next AGM:



Mr. Graham Keevil, President and Chief Executive Officer; Bilal Bhamji, Chief Financial Officer.

On Behalf of the Board,

Tajiri Resources Corp.

Graham Keevil,

President & CEO

About Tajiri

Tajiri Resources Corp. is a junior gold exploration and development Company with exploration assets located in the emerging premier gold destination of Guyana, South America. Lead by a team of industry professionals with a combined 100 plus years' experience - 40 of that in Guyana; and a track record of discovering ~20 million ounces of gold in Western Australia, West Africa and Guyana- the Company's goal is to generate the highest possible returns for shareholders through exploration and discovery.

Contact Information:

Tajiri Resources Corp.

Graham Keevil

President, CEO

778-229-9602

...



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Tajiri Resources Corp.